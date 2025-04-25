Daniel Suarez addresses his uncertain Trackhouse future as Dale Jr.’s prodigy sets sight on the Mexican’s NASCAR seat

With Daniel Suarez seemingly struggling to find his footing this season, his future with Trackhouse Racing looks uncertain, especially with a young prodigy in the mix. However, Suarez recently said that he is happy with the team and wants to be more competitive.

Ad

The young prodigy in question is Connor Zilisch, Trackhouse Racing's development driver, who is currently driving for Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s JR Motorsports. While Suarez only has one top-10 in nine races, Zilisch secured three in his respective series, including a win at Circuit of the Americas.

In a report by Motorsports.com, the #99 Chevrolet Camaro driver shared his thoughts on his future, saying the next decade is critical in his goal to win a championship.

Ad

Trending

"I know that the next 10 years of my career are going to be the most important years. And if I want to win a championship, I have to be focused on how I'm going to do it. So, I believe Trackhouse can give me those tools," Suarez said.

While the Mexico-born driver has faith in Trackhouse Racing, he touched on talking with other teams, though he argued it was too early at this point in time.

Ad

"That has to be reflected. Let's see what happens. It's also very early to talk to other teams. But I am happy with Trackhouse. However, I am not satisfied. I want to be more competitive. I want more. And hopefully, we can achieve it together," he added.

Daniel Suarez drives the #99 Chevrolet Camaro for Trackhouse Racing - Source: Imagn

Daniel Suarez's best finish so far is second place at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Despite a mighty drive starting from 23rd, Josh Berry showcased strong pace and built a comfortable lead in the closing laps to win the race.

Ad

His potential replacement, Connor Zilisch, has had consistent outings but has been compromised by pit road mishaps on several occasions. In addition to his three top-10s, the 18-year-old rookie managed to secure the pole position thrice.

They once shared the track at COTA (Cup) but crashed with each other on lap 50 before exiting the race early.

"We have work to do to catch up": Daniel Suarez on team struggles in 2025 NASCAR season

While Trackhouse Racing started the Next-Gen Car era strong, the team is coming short of good race results this year. Daniel Suarez believes the team needs to step up as big organizations like Hendrick Motorsports are pulling away in terms of development.

Ad

The #99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet pilot said (via Motorsports.com):

"We have work to do. Teams like Hendrick, Penske, Joe Gibbs... the big, strong teams are getting a little further away from us each time."

"The big teams had a bit more of an advantage every three or four months. All the races this year have been won by three teams.That's what I just mentioned to you. We have work to do to catch up with them," he added.

Ad

Daniel Suarez during the 2025 Daytona 500 - Source: Imagn

After the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway, Joe Gibbs Racing leads the race win list with five victories, followed by Hendrick Motorports with three. Team Penske may have not won but three of its drivers had led the most lap in the early part of the year.

Meanwhile, looking at the other Trackhouse Racing drivers, Ross Chastain has had a decent season with one top-5 and five top-10 finishes. Shane van Gisbergen has only one top-10, hampered with three DNFs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zarec Sanchez Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.



Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.



While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.



He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports. Know More