Daniel Suarez blasts NASCAR after Ricky Stenhouse Jr. fine - "We should be allowed to show our emotions"

Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suarez has expressed his displeasure towards the fine levied on Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Stenhouse was fined $75,000 for his actions following the NASCAR All-Star race on Sunday.

While Joey Logano emerged victorious from the $1 million cash race at North Wilkesboro Speedway, much of the chatter in the media surrounded the post-race incident involving Kyle Busch and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. The latter, frustrated from his contact with Busch and subsequent DNF in the second lap of the All-Star race, engaged in a war of words with the Richard Childress Racing driver.

The altercation quickly turned physical, as Stenhouse connected a right hook to Busch's jaw. A brawl erupted shortly after between the No. 8 and No. 47 camps, as numerous crew members tried to separate the two drivers.

As a result of the incident, NASCAR has now fined Ricky Stenhouse Jr. a hefty sum of $75,000. The JTG Daugherty Racing's No. 47 Chevy crew has also suffered the consequences of the incident. Stenhouse's father, Richard Stenhouse Sr., has been suspended indefinitely, meanwhile, mechanic Clint Myrick and engine tuner Keith Matthews face eight and four race suspensions, respectively.

As the news surfaced online, Trackhouse Racing driver and former Xfinity Series champion Daniel Suarez took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle to share his displeasure with the fine imposed. Highlighting NASCAR's publicity of the scuffle over social media, Suarez wrote:

"If it’s so wrong then why is it all over NASCAR social channels? We should be allowed to show our emotions, I don’t get it…"

Daniel Suarez reflects on his underwhelming season

Suarez kicked off his campaign on a high note, winning a historic three-wide finish race at Atlanta Motor Speedway in only the second race of the season. However, the former NASCAR Xfinity Series champion has since gone on to deliver underwhelming results, reminiscent of the last season where he failed to qualify for the playoffs.

Reflecting on his campaign so far, Daniel Suarez recently told NASCAR.com before the All-Star race:

"The way I see it, there is a lot of people that come from very far away, and I see them every week because I go to the merchandise hauler to sign our autographs for them for 30 minutes."

"And I see people that come from many different places around the country with Mexican flags to support me, and I don’t feel like I’ve been doing good lately. I feel like they deserve better, and I’m not saying that I’m not doing the work, because actually I am putting the work and my team is putting in the work," he added.

Despite his dwindling form, Suarez assured fans to hope for better things to come from the upcoming races:

"We just are in a point right now where we are not fast, and we have to figure it out, and I just wanted to let them know that is not going unnoticed."

Daniel Suarez finished 15th in the NASCAR All-Star race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. With 263 points to his name, the Mexican is ranked 18th in the NASCAR Cup Series standings at the time of writing.