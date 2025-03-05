Daniel Suarez captures adorable selfie featuring wife Julia Piquet and their pet dog Emma 

Daniel Suarez recently shared a heartwarming selfie with his wife, Julia Piquet, and their pet dog, Emma. The NASCAR driver gave fans a glimpse into his personal life with an affectionate moment, which showed his love for both family and animals.

Ad

The selfie was posted on Suarez’s official Instagram account, @daniel_suarezg. In the photo, Suarez, Julia, and Emma can be seen posing closely together. Suarez is in the front taking the selfie while Julia is in the back with their little dog Emma in her arms.

Daniel Suarez's story on Instagram. Source: Instagram, @daniel_suarezg

Suarez’s love for animals extends outside his home. The Mexican-born NASCAR driver has actively partnered with PETA to promote better treatment of animals. He encourages people, particularly in North Carolina, to keep their dogs indoors with the family and never leave them chained outside.

Ad

Trending

As sourced from PETA, growing up in Monterrey, Mexico, Suarez witnessed firsthand how stray animals suffered. His father often brought home abandoned pets. Now, Suarez uses his platform to spread awareness about animal welfare, particularly the dangers of chaining dogs outdoors.

Many chained dogs are left without adequate food, water, or shelter, suffering extreme weather conditions. Some freeze to death in the winter, while others succumb to heatstroke in the summer. In one disturbing case from 2023 in Nash County, North Carolina, PETA fieldworkers found the remains of three emaciated dogs dumped in the woods, with four others chained and severely malnourished. The individuals responsible faced animal cruelty charges, but the lack of strong animal protection laws remains a concern. Suarez has spoken about the issue, and stressed the need for legal reforms.

Ad

“I can’t even imagine what it would be [like] for a dog to be living outside full-time, and that’s why it’s very important to educate people and to work with different states—in my case here, North Carolina … to continue to push to have good laws.”

Beyond racing and advocacy, Suarez is also involved in the pet industry through ZippyPaws, a company dedicated to designing and manufacturing innovative pet toys and accessories.

Ad

Daniel Suarez pens down a note of gratitude following birthday celebrations

Daniel Suarez recently celebrated his 33rd birthday on January 7 and took to social media to express his gratitude. The NASCAR driver shared a heartfelt message with his fans, looking back on his journey and the special moments he’s experienced.

Following his birthday, Suarez posted a message on X in both English and Spanish, thanking his fans. He wrote,

Ad

“Thank you everyone for all your messages, it really means a lot to me! I’m very blessed for everything that has happened in my life over the last 33 years.”

Expand Tweet

Suarez competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, driving the #99 Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing. Over his career, he has won six wins across NASCAR’s top divisions, including a 2024 Cup Series victory at Atlanta. He has also had 11 wins in 77 starts in the NASCAR Brazil Series. Daniel Suarez also won the 2016 Xfinity Series championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback