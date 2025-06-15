Daniel Suarez clinches historic Xfinity victory on home soil in Mexico

Trackhouse Racing and the only Mexican driver in the NASCAR Cup Series, Daniel Suarez, took his first-ever home victory at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez Xfinity Series race on Saturday, June 14, 2025. However, it was not an easy win, and Suarez had his fair share of tough times on the track.

With 22 minutes left in the qualifying, Suarez drove the #9 JR Motorsports Chevy for the first flying lap but got off the track on Turn 11, meeting the barriers in a head-on collision, ending his run. He was then sent to the back of the pack for the main event and had to use the backup car.

Despite all the hardships, Daniel Suarez paved his way up the ladder and took home the win after starting from the back of the pack. With 19 laps to go in the Chilango 150, Ty Gibbs and Connor Zilisch triggered a crash involving a 13-car pile-up.

Trending

Following the late restart, Suarez got his chance to take the lead and led 19 laps in the 65-lap main event at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City. Reflecting on his hometown victory after starting from the back, the Trackhouse Racing driver stated in a post-race interview with Frontstretch Media:

”It’s very, very special to be here in front of my people. All these people have supported me for many, many years. They have loved me since my NASCAR Mexico [Series] days, and now fighting with the big boys. It feels good.”

Daniel Suarez crossed the finish line 0.598 seconds ahead of the #54 Toyota driver, Taylor Gray. Furthermore, Richard Childress' driver, Austin Hill, finished the race in third place, followed by Christian Eckes in fourth and Connor Zilisch in fifth place.

"I'm going to come at you swinging": Daniel Suarez sets the tone for the upcoming Cup Series race in Mexico City

Ahead of the NASCAR Viva Mexico 250, the Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez was featured in an interview with the Cup Series YouTube channel. During the interaction, Suarez expressed frustration over missing crew members for the main event on Sunday, June 15, 2025.

The 33-year-old professional driver borrowed members from the Xfinity Series for the practice session, and reflecting on the same, he stated:

"One of my main mechanics is not here yet, all my engineers are not here yet. So definitely today we're limping a little bit but I love adversity. I love it, you put me against the wall and I'm going to come at you swinging." [12:25 onwards]

Daniel Suarez ranks 28th on the Cup Series points table in the 2025 season, earning 254 points. He has secured three top-ten finishes and one top-five finish in 15 starts this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Yadav Karan Yadav is an enthusiastic sports journalist with a sharp focus on accuracy and storytelling in motorsports. With a background in BCA studies and around five months of experience at Essentially Sports, he has built a solid foundation in sports coverage at Sportskeeda, combining his passion for racing with a commitment to detailed reporting. Karan follows top NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney, admiring their unique racing styles. When he’s not writing, he enjoys gaming and diving into the latest motorsports news and analysis. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.