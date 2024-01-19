Daniel Suarez confirms NASCAR Mexico Series participation as part of Trackhouse Racing’s deal with Quaker State

Daniel Suarez and Trackhouse Racing are all set to kick-off their 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season on a high note. When the Mexican-born driver begins his fourth year with Trackhouse Racing, he and his #99 Chevrolet Ford team will have a new partner for select events in the 2024 season.

The organizatio announced that Quaker State has renewed and expanded its relationship with the team.

The motor oil brand will continue its role as the primary sponsor while increasing its presence on Daniel Suarez’s #99 car at multiple events, starting with Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

Daniel Suarez will be pulling double duty at the LA Memorial Coliseum, taking part in NASCAR Mexico Series event with sponsorship backing from Quaker State.

In a statement, Trackhouse Racing founder and team owner, Justin Marks said:

“We are honored to continue our relationship with Quaker State and take pride they are one of Trackhouse’s strongest supporters. Not only is Quaker State a good partner on the business side but the expertise they bring to our team when it comes to oils and lubricants that go in our race cars every race gives us an advantage on the track,”

The Quaker State’s paint scheme will then return for three more Cup Series races starting with Richmond Raceway in March, followed by Darlington Raceway in May, and Atlanta Motor Speedway in September.

Daniel Suarez on returning to the NASCAR Mexico Series

The 2016 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion is no stranger to the Mexico Series. He competed in the series from 2009 to 2014, winning a total of 10 races and finishing the 2013 season as runner-up in the standings.

Expressing his excitement about returning to the Mexico Series, Daniel Saurez said:

“I never thought I would have the opportunity to race in the Mexico Series again. There are a ton of people who helped me in my career still involved in the series so it will be cool to go back and race with them. NASCAR’s Mexico Series is a great place to learn and over time I think will start producing drivers who will come to America. I cannot thank Quaker State and NASCAR enough for making this opportunity possible.”

Live streaming of the NASCAR Mexico Series will be available on FOX Sports 1 and Busch Light Clash on FOX channel.