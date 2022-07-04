Daniel Suarez is content with P5 finish at Road America but says he has to 'continue to get better'

Trackhouse teammates Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez have won the first two road course races of the season, Chastain at the Circuit of the Americas and Suarez at Sonoma Raceway. Despite racing on a new track as a Cup Series driver on Sunday, Daniel Suarez managed to secure P5 at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

The Trackhouse driver did not lead a single lap in Sunday's 62-lap race, which was won by Tyler Reddick of Richard Childress Racing. Despite this, he had a strong performance at the Kwik Trip 250 at Road America. He started the race in P17 but he managed to go up to the top-five positions.

During the post-race interview, Daniel Suarez congratulated his crew chief and team for a job well done. He commented on his performance and said:

“I thought it was fine. For the car that we had, I thought that we maximized everything that we got. Proud of my team and my pit crew today, everyone did a great job. I felt like we had a top-seven car and we finished in the top-five, so I felt like we did a good job with that. With that being said, it’s not a win. We have to continue to work and continue to get better.”

Daniel Suarez's performance on the road courses in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season

Due to qualifying issues, Suarez's path to the front at Kwik Trip 500 was a little tougher than Chastain's. But Suarez, who won his first race of the season three weeks ago at Sonoma, seemed pleased with his #99 team's performance.

The Mexican-born driver has performed well in the road course races, where he managed to secure his first win at Sonoma. The 30-year-old driver led 47 of the final 50 laps, including the final 26 laps on the 1.99-mile Sonoma Raceway Road track, to record his first Cup victory in his 195th start, becoming the first Mexican driver to do so.

At the Circuit of the Americas, where he did not perform that well, Danie Suarez only managed to secure a P24 despite having a good starting position. Suarez had started the race with the best car on the grid, leading all 15 laps and winning the first stage. However, afterwards he stated that he was disappointed but also happy to see his teammate Ross Chastain celebrate the victory.

It will be interesting to see how the season unfolds for the Mexican driver.

