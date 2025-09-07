Daniel Suarez crashes after Chase Briscoe trips him into the wall at WWT Raceway

Daniel Suarez and Chase Briscoe got into an incident resulting in a caution at the 61st lap of the Enjoy Illinois 300 at Gateway. Briscoe, in an attempt at self-preservation, caused the crash.

Suarez got into a crash at World Wide Technology Raceway (Gateway) when he was bumped into the wall by Briscoe. This happened when Briscoe's car hit that of Suarez, and the latter lost his grip and crashed into the wall. This crash brought out the race caution, and it was a major occurrence in the race dynamics. This was not Suarez's fault because Briscoe missed contacting another car by evading him, and thus, lost control and grazed Suarez. At that moment, Suarez had a clear path, but by the chain reaction, he was pushed into the wall.

Daniel Suarez got hit by Chase Briscoe and hit the outside wall through the first two turns. Dalton Hopkins reported:

"Caution. Daniel Suarez hits the wall with contact from Briscoe 61/240"

Daniel Suarez's 2025 season in the NASCAR Cup Series has been a difficult one with alternating fortunes. Throughout the year, Suarez has demonstrated some level of competitiveness but has not won or taken a pole position in 27 starts, however, earning six top-10 and two top-5 finishes. He averages about 20.3 to finish and has led 27 laps. Also, unfortunately, he has had six DNFs, which have affected his overall points and consistency.

Daniel Suarez makes hilarious comment on his extra-curricular work at Watkins Glen

Daniel Suarez made a lighthearted comment recently at Watkins Glen when he was spotted serving waffles as part of his Choice Hotels sponsorship. He joked with reporter Jeff Gluck about being "unemployed" and humorously asked for $5 for the dish. This came amid the news that Suarez will not be returning to Trackhouse Racing for the 2026 NASCAR season after the two parties decided to part ways at the end of 2025. Jeff Gluck reported on X:

"In the media center, @Daniel_SuarezG is making waffles as part of his Choice Hotels sponsorship. He gave me one but then joked it’s $5 because “I don’t have a job right now.”

The 33-year-old driver reflected on a challenging 2025 season with inconsistent performances, managing only two top-five finishes and six top-10s to date. While his teammates have performed well and qualified for the playoffs, Suarez has struggled to make a similar impact.

Despite his difficulties on track, Suarez has expressed a positive outlook, focusing on ending his tenure with Trackhouse on a high note and continuing to deliver strong performances in the remaining races.

