Daniel Suarez drives around streets of Brazil in 3x F1 champion Nelson Piquet’s vintage car

NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez is one person who seems to be making the most of his Christmas holidays this season. The #99 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver for Trackhouse Racing has been seen celebrating the holiday season with his extended family in Brazil, along with his partner Julia Piquet.

If the Piquet name sounds familiar, then it is because Julia Piquet happens to be 3-time F1 world champion Nelson Piquet's daughter. The couple were earlier seen posing for a picture with couple Max Verstappen and Julia's sister Kelly Piquet as well in a large group photo.

Daniel Suarez also had the opportunity to take one of the Brazilian world champion's prized classic cars out for a spin. Suare seemed to be enjoying himself in what was a short video in a very loud hotrod-esque car from Nelson Piquet's collection.

"Feeling like a kid in a candy store! Brazil feels like a second home to me already," he captioned the video on social media.

Despite having a less-than-ideal Cup Series season this year, Daniel Suarez seems to be recharging well for a comeback next year. With Suarez failing to qualify for the 2023 playoffs despite his teammate Ross Chastain doing so, the Mexican driver will be looking to up the ante next season.

Daniel Suarez opens up about his father's contribution to his NASCAR career

Speaking about how he got his first taste of motorsport at a young age, Daniel Suarez credits his father with introducing him to a world that was otherwise alien in a Mexican household. Being the sole Hispanic driver on the field in 2023, and most likely 2024, speaks volumes about the opportunities communities from other countries might get in NASCAR.

Suarez recalled how the racing bug initially bit him in a video uploaded by Quacker State on YouTube.

"When I was 11 years old that I started racing. My dad got me a used go-kart and that’s when I got started in racing. Between myself and my dad, we’d fix it up pretty good at the shop. As I mentioned to you, my dad has a restoration shop. So for us, working on cars and engines and stuff like that, it wasn’t something new,” he said.

Daniel Suarez will be seen competing during the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season in February next year. The calendar kicks off with the exhibition-style Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum, followed by the famed Daytona 500.