Daniel Suarez drops 2-word response as he holds close friend Bubba Wallace’s son

Daniel Suarez recently posted a picture of himself holding Bubba Wallace’s newborn baby alongside the 23XI Racing driver. Needless to say, the fans had their heartwarming moment on seeing the little guy in the arms of the NASCAR Cup Series regular. Suarez, however, had just two words to caption the frame.

Suarez is a native of Monterrey, Mexico. He currently drives the No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro for Trackhouse Racing, a three-car race team operating at the Cup level. Suarez completed his eighth year in the Cup Series and fourth with Trackhouse Racing in 2024.

Suarez mentioned Wallace on his post and wrote,

“Little amigo @BubbaWallace.”

Suarez will return behind the wheel of the No. 99 in 2025, marking his fifth year with the Chevy team. Freeway Insurance will serve as his primary sponsor for several point-paying races next season, including the Daytona 500 and the NASCAR All-Star Race.

“Trackhouse is home to me, and I have enjoyed every minute I have been here,” Suárez said (via NASCAR). “We plan to keep working, growing and winning more races. We can only do that with the support of my Amigos and Amigas at Freeway Insurance. They have backed me for the last several years and we have grown close with their customers and employees.”

Daniel Suarez will be joined by teammates Ross Chastain, and Cup Series rookie Shane van Gisbergen. Commonly known as SVG, the New Zealand-based driver spent 2024 driving for Kaulig Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Suarez made the playoffs last season, thanks to his win at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Paired with crew chief Matt Swiderski, the 33-year-old driver returned to the victory lane snapping a 57-race winless streak.

“I think if you look at the big picture, I believe that the 99 team got better from last year but Trackhouse got worse as an organization,” Daniel Suarez said reflecting on his 2024 season. So, it’s a good thing that the 99 got better, but it’s a bad thing that Trackhouse got worse.”

However, a new season could translate into a fresh start. Suarez’s duties at the NASCAR front will begin February 2 onwards, with him running this year’s series-opening race, the Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium. Fans can watch him in action on FOX from 8 pm ET onwards or listen to radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

“I’m very blessed for everything”- Daniel Suarez on turning 33

Daniel Suarez turned 33 this year in January. Following a gala round of celebration with his family and friends, that included balloons and sushi, the man took to X and revealed his feelings.

“Thank you everyone for all your messages, it really means a lot to me! I’m very blessed for everything that has happened in my life over the last 33 years,” he wrote.

Among the grid was also a picture of Suarez with his newly wed wife Julia Piquet. Julia, the daughter of the three-time Formula 1 World Champion Nelson Piquet, got married to Suarez last year in Brasilia, Brazil. The ceremony took place during NASCAR’s two-week hiatus due to the summer Olympics.

Suarez is now looking to defend his victory in this year’s Ambetter Health 400, scheduled for Sunday, February 23. Before that, he will appear before his fans for a Q&A session at Atlanta Motor Speedway’s Speedway Open House on Saturday, January 25.

