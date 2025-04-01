Daniel Suarez drops one-word reaction to spouse Julia Piquet's Martinsville Speedway post 

NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez commented on his wife Julia Piquet’s latest Instagram post. This happened after they were done uploading a new vlog episode from Martinsville Speedway on Suarez’s YouTube channel.

The driver of the No. 99 Chevy Camaro for Trackhouse Racing is currently six weeks into the 2025 season. He finished 21st in his most recent race, the Cook Out 400, which was held at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday, March 30. Denny Hamlin of Joe Gibbs Racing won it, thus marking his first win of 2025 and 55th overall.

Suarez summed up his experiences over the weekend at the Virginia paper clip through his latest vlog, which he named “No Mercy in Martinsville.” Next up for him is the Goodyear 400, scheduled for Sunday, April 6, at Darlington Raceway. Fans can watch the feature on Fox Sports 1 or listen to live radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

But there is not going to be a vlog for the upcoming 293-lap event. Stating the same through a recent post on Instagram, Julia wrote,

“New vlog episode from Martinsville is up on Daniel’s YouTube channel! Link in bio. We’re not doing one for Darlington but we’ll be back for Bristol I promise.”

Suarez commented on his wife’s post, saying,

“Hermosa,” which means beautiful, or lovely in Spanish.

(Source: Julia Piquet/Instagram)

Daniel Suarez is in his ninth season driving in the NASCAR Cup Series and his fifth driving for Trackhouse Racing. Currently vying for his first win of the season, the Monterrey, Mexico native sits 21st in the driver standings with 125 points to his name.

Global hip-hop icon parts ways with Daniel Suarez’s NASCAR team

Ahead of this year’s running of the annual Daytona 500, Latin rapper and hip-hop superstar Pitbull announced that he would be leaving Trackhouse Racing as its co-owner effective immediately. Notably, he had been involved with the team since its inaugural season in 2021.

However, Pitbull, whose real name is Armando Christian Perez, did not state why he severed ties with the North Carolina-based outfit. Instead, he said in a statement (via X, formerly Twitter),

“Over the past five years, we've made history by introducing NASCAR to a whole new audience and falling in love with NASCAR fans at the same time. We have made the decision to terminate the partnership with Trackhouse Racing, effective immediately. We're looking forward to performing on the sport's biggest stage this Sunday, the Daytona 500.”

There is no denying that Pitbull has been one of the most successful celebrity owners in NASCAR. During his stay, Trackhouse Racing visited the victory lane eight times, five with Ross Chastain, two with Daniel Suarez, and one with former Australian Supercars driver Shane van Gisbergen.

