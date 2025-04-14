Daniel Suarez expresses his feelings on his crew’s close call with a potentially life-altering incident in Bristol

Following Sunday’s (April 13) Cup race at Bristol Motor Speedway, Daniel Suarez, driver of the No. 99 Chevy Camaro, reacted to a shocking tire debacle. He took to X (formerly Twitter) and posted his team’s view of the incident.

Ad

It all happened during a pit stop in the 500-lap event. Legacy Motor Club driver John Hunter Nemechek happened to have parked his No. 42 Camry several stalls behind Suarez’s pit box at the time.

Right then, a detached tire came rolling down from Nemechek’s all the way to Suarez’s, where the latter’s team was busy changing tires for the Trackhouse Racing icon.

Luckily, both Milan Rudanovic (Fueler) and Seth Gajdorus (Rear Changer) narrowly escaped getting hit by the rogue tire. It bounced off the rear end of Suarez’s car, and his crew continued with their pit stop like nothing had happened.

Ad

Trending

Reflecting on the same, Daniel Suarez wrote,

“After a race like today’s, this video puts everything into perspective! So glad none of my guys got hurt by that tire, especially Seth and Milan.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Daniel Suarez is currently in his ninth full season in the NASCAR Cup Series and fifth driving for Trackhouse Racing. He has delivered one top-five and one top-10 so far and sits 27th in the driver standings. Suarez finished 33rd on Sunday, bagging four points on the way.

Next up for the Monterrey native is the Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. Scheduled for April 27, the 500-lap feature will be shown live on FOX from 3 pm ET onwards, with radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Ad

Daniel Suarez lets his emotions fly months ahead of NASCAR’s upcoming Mexico leap

2025 will mark NASCAR’s inaugural year of hosting a points-paying Cup Series race at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City. The 2.674-mile racetrack is just an 11-hour drive from Monterrey, Daniel Suarez’s hometown.

The last time NASCAR visited Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez was in 2005, but that was the Xfinity Series. Suarez felt ecstatic when he heard that the NASCAR Cup Series was going to make a trip to his country on June 15, 2025.

Ad

“Honestly, it's like literally a dream for me,” Daniel Suarez said in an interview (quoted by motorsport.com). “As I mentioned a little while ago, since I left my country in 2011 and obviously went to the U.S. in 2015, I had the opportunity to race full time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.”

“In that year, I really dreamed and thought about one day racing in the top category of NASCAR in my (home) country. And to be here today is something incredible,” he added.

As per NASCAR, the well-awaited event will be televised on Amazon Prime from 3 pm ET onwards with live radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Saha I write about all things NASCAR. Know More