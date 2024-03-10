Daniel Suarez eyes tire management as crucial factor in Phoenix NASCAR Shriners Children’s 500 race

Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suarez has highlighted tire management as one of the prime factors ahead of his fourth NASCAR Cup Series run of the season.

The Shriners Children's 500 at Phoenix Raceway is scheduled to flag off on Sunday, March 10 at 3.30 pm ET. Daniel Suarez will be fielding his #99 Chevrolet Camaro, starting at P15.

After securing a win in the Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Suarez ended his 2023 winless drought and would be eyeing another win this season. Ahead of the fourth Cup Series race on the calendar, the 32-year-old has unveiled his thoughts about how aptly managed tires could make or break a driver’s outing.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass shared Daniel Suarez’s views on his X (formerly Twitter) account:

"I would love to see a tire management. If you abuse your tires, if you are too aggressive and you really overheat your tires, you pay the penalty."

He added:

"I feel in the past we have seen that track position just overcomes whatever penalty you may do on the tires. If you hurt your tires, you may pay the penalty later on even though you may have track position."

Daniel Suarez reflects on his winless streak-ending run at Atlanta

The second NASCAR Cup Series race was hosted at the 1.54-mile track and saw the Trackhouse Racing driver take home the victory.

After surviving the biggest crash in the history of the AMS and securing dominance by a minuscule margin of 0.003 seconds over the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney, the Mexico native ended his 2023 season’s winless streak.

Post his maiden victory of the 2024 season, Daniel Suarez reflected on his close finish against Blaney and Kyle Busch, who stood P2 and P3, respectively.

He said (via Chevrolet's official website):

“It’s an amazing feeling. This team did an amazing job all race long. We wrecked on lap two. The guys fixed the car and we were able to make it good again, make it fast again... it’s unbelievable to do this in this fashion.”

He added:

“We have done a lot of work on this race team to make it better and to keep moving forward. This is just the beginning of something amazing that we are going to go through together.”