Daniel Suarez gets candid about English-learning battle, 'Fastest Mexican' title, and more  

Daniel Suarez was interviewed ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series' return to Sonoma Raceway, a track where the speedster logged his maiden series win in 2022. The session continued in fluent Spanish, with subtitles embedded in the video.

Suarez, driver of the No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro, is currently in his ninth season in the Cup Series and fifth driving for Trackhouse Racing. During his stint in the Xfinity Series, Suarez received the Sunoco Rookie of the Year award in 2015.

The following year, he won his first and only Xfinity Series championship. Suarez even won this year’s Xfinity Series event at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City, in his No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet.

One of the questions that the interviewer asked Daniel Suarez was how the latter felt being one of the fastest Mexicans in the world. Suarez joked that he was the second-fastest and that Speedy Gonzales (the cartoon character) is faster than him.

“The fastest mouse in the West,” Suarez smiled and said.

After that, Suarez was asked if learning English had been a challenge for him. The Monterrey-native agreed and said:

“For me, it was one of the hardest challenges of my life.”

The interviewer then asked Suarez what the driver thought was harder: learning English pronunciation or winning a NASCAR race. The answer, as expected, was learning English pronunciation.

In the next segment, the interviewer pulled out a few pieces of paper with English words written on them. In an attempt to know how good Suarez is at pronouncing English words, he asked Suarez to read them out loud. Suarez had absolutely no difficulty reading words like car, racetrack, and squirrel.

But when it came to Worcestershire, the driver fumbled a bit. And so did the interviewer himself. After all, it is kind of a difficult word to spell as well as pronounce.

Daniel Suarez says he has no “hard feelings” regarding his departure from Trackhouse Racing

Daniel Suarez will not return behind the wheel of the No. 99 Chevy Camaro in 2026. His tenure at Trackhouse Racing will come to an end this year. That being said, the news didn’t come as a shock to the 33-year-old.

“I have known this for six or seven months, this was going to happen," Suárez said in a statement ahead of Saturday's (July 12) practice for this week’s Cup event at Sonoma. "It's just like everything in life, things change, people change, companies change, and that's OK, there's nothing wrong with that.”

“There just wasn't really love anymore, but there is no hard feelings at all,” he added.

There’s no news regarding where Daniel Suarez will go in 2026. He could switch to Xfinity or stay in Cup. But that’s mere speculation for now. All eyes are on Sonoma Raceway for the Toyota/Save Mart 350, which is scheduled for Sunday, July 13 (3:30 p.m. ET, TNT Sports).

