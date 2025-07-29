Daniel Suarez highlights silver lining in team performance after Brickyard 400 setback

Daniel Suarez opened up about the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Cup Series race and stated how one event does not reflect the performance of the team. Sharing a message on the same lines on social media, the Trackhouse Racing driver highlighted a silver lining after the Brickyard 400 at the iconic Indy track.Team Trackhouse Racing had a day to forget at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday as none of the drivers failed to finish the race within the Top 10. Shane van Gisbergen was the driver with the best result, as he started from the 11th and came home in 19th place.Ross Chastain had the worst outing as the #1 driver started his race from 33rd place, and was placed in 39th after he faced a wreck on Lap 17 of 168. Suarez, one of the three Trackhouse drivers, started his race from 31st place but was affected by a wreck and finally crossed the checkered flag in 27th place.Summing up his day, Suarez took to his official Instagram account and revealed his thoughts. Here's what he wrote on the Meta-owned platform:&quot;Sunday's result doesn't reflect the performance this team had the first 1/3 of the race. I was very excited to see the progress and speed of our 99 Freeway Insurance Chevy throughout stage 1.&quot;Unfortunately another car ahead of us had an issue on the restart and caused severe nose damage to several cars and ours was destroyed. The bad storm won't last forever, always pushing forward! The best is ahead.&quot;Here's Daniel Suarez's post on Instagram: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSuarez had a fantastic Stage 1, where he improved from 31st to 13th, but his hard work was undone in Stage 2, as he dropped to 31st place again. In the end, he came home ahead of Ty Dillon (28th) and behind Riley Herbst (26th).Trackhouse Racing owner revealed why they did not retain Daniel SuarezDaniel Suarez (99) during qualifying for the Grant Park 165 at Chicago Street Race - Source: ImagnDaniel Suarez will not return to the NASCAR Cup Series as a Trackhouse Racing driver. This will be the first time the Mexican star will not drive a Trackhouse car, as Justin Marks' team decided not to renew his contract for next season. Speaking about the team's decision, here's what Marks said:&quot;When we ... mapped out our three-year and our five-year plan and the sponsorships and everything that we're trying to accomplish over the next five years of the company, we just got to a point where we felt like that relationship had borne a lot of fruit for us, but it was time to move on.&quot; (Via Reuters.)Suarez entered the full-time Cup Series scene with Trackhouse Racing four years ago and was the only driver for his team. According to reports, Justin Marks' team is interested in Connor Zilisch as Suarez's replacement next year.