Daniel Suarez highlights silver lining in team performance after Brickyard 400 setback

By Sabyasachi Biswas
Published Jul 29, 2025 16:48 GMT
NASCAR: Cup Practice &amp; Qualifying - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez - Source: Imagn

Daniel Suarez opened up about the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Cup Series race and stated how one event does not reflect the performance of the team. Sharing a message on the same lines on social media, the Trackhouse Racing driver highlighted a silver lining after the Brickyard 400 at the iconic Indy track.

Ad

Team Trackhouse Racing had a day to forget at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday as none of the drivers failed to finish the race within the Top 10. Shane van Gisbergen was the driver with the best result, as he started from the 11th and came home in 19th place.

Ross Chastain had the worst outing as the #1 driver started his race from 33rd place, and was placed in 39th after he faced a wreck on Lap 17 of 168. Suarez, one of the three Trackhouse drivers, started his race from 31st place but was affected by a wreck and finally crossed the checkered flag in 27th place.

Ad
Trending

Summing up his day, Suarez took to his official Instagram account and revealed his thoughts. Here's what he wrote on the Meta-owned platform:

"Sunday's result doesn't reflect the performance this team had the first 1/3 of the race. I was very excited to see the progress and speed of our 99 Freeway Insurance Chevy throughout stage 1.
"Unfortunately another car ahead of us had an issue on the restart and caused severe nose damage to several cars and ours was destroyed. The bad storm won't last forever, always pushing forward! The best is ahead."
Ad

Here's Daniel Suarez's post on Instagram:

Ad

Suarez had a fantastic Stage 1, where he improved from 31st to 13th, but his hard work was undone in Stage 2, as he dropped to 31st place again. In the end, he came home ahead of Ty Dillon (28th) and behind Riley Herbst (26th).

Trackhouse Racing owner revealed why they did not retain Daniel Suarez

Daniel Suarez (99) during qualifying for the Grant Park 165 at Chicago Street Race - Source: Imagn
Daniel Suarez (99) during qualifying for the Grant Park 165 at Chicago Street Race - Source: Imagn

Daniel Suarez will not return to the NASCAR Cup Series as a Trackhouse Racing driver. This will be the first time the Mexican star will not drive a Trackhouse car, as Justin Marks' team decided not to renew his contract for next season. Speaking about the team's decision, here's what Marks said:

Ad
"When we ... mapped out our three-year and our five-year plan and the sponsorships and everything that we're trying to accomplish over the next five years of the company, we just got to a point where we felt like that relationship had borne a lot of fruit for us, but it was time to move on." (Via Reuters.)

Suarez entered the full-time Cup Series scene with Trackhouse Racing four years ago and was the only driver for his team. According to reports, Justin Marks' team is interested in Connor Zilisch as Suarez's replacement next year.

About the author
Sabyasachi Biswas

Sabyasachi Biswas

Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over eight years of experience in the field and has over 10000 published articles on the internet.

As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and dreams of attending the Indian GP if it returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and Sebastian Vettel and is now following Verstappen's dominant journey on the track.

Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (also soccer) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and Spanish club, Real Madrid.

He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys soccer, geopolitics, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Luke Koshi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications