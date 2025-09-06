Daniel Suarez is ‘honored’ on receiving the Pionero Award for his trailblazing contributions in NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez recently received the prestigious Pionero Award. Presented by Latinos in Sports (LiS), the award recognises trailblazers who have demonstrated unparalleled leadership and vision in sports, culture and entrepreneurship.Suarez took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and expressed his feelings on receiving the honor. For the Monterrey native, the Pionero Award celebrates the fact that the Hispanic culture is not just a complement but a driving force in US sports.“I am so honored to be in NYC with my amigos #LatinosinSports tonight to receive their Pionero Award,” Daniel Suarez wrote in his post. “The Pionero Award not only celebrates a career but also a vision: that Hispanic culture is not a complement, but a fundamental driving force of sports in the United States.”“Latinos in Sports (LiS) is an organization that aims to highlight Latinos not only as athletes but also as decision-makers, entrepreneurs, and creators in the sports sector. Thank you for having me! Muchas gracias!!” he added.Daniel Suarez is currently in his ninth season competing full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series and his fifth driving for Trackhouse Racing. The driver failed to make the playoffs this year, but he still has nine races to log his maiden win of the 2025 season. He sits 27th in the driver rankings with 480 points to his name.Last week at Darlington Raceway, Suarez bagged a P25, marking his first placing outside of the top-10 in his last four starts. Next up for the 2016 Xfinity Series champion is the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway. Scheduled for Sunday, September 7, the 240-lap event will stream live on USA (3 pm ET), with radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.Daniel Suarez will not return behind the wheel of the No. 99 next year as he and Trackhouse Racing have mutually agreed to part ways after the 2025 season. Replacing him next year is Connor Zilisch, who currently drives full-time for JR Motorsports in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.“No hard feelings”- Daniel Suarez opens up on breaking ties with Trackhouse RacingLeaving Trackhouse Racing was hard for Daniel Suarez. After all, it’s with the Chevy organization that Suarez earned both of his NASCAR Cup Series victories. The first one came at Sonoma Raceway back in 2022, and the most recent one came at Atlanta Motor Speedway in February 2024.That being said, Daniel Suarez has no hard feelings toward Trackhouse. He knew that this was going to happen.“I have known this for six or seven months, this was going to happen,&quot; Suárez said in aj interview earlier this year. &quot;It's just like everything in life, things change, people change, companies change, and that's OK, there's nothing wrong with that. There just wasn't really love anymore, but there is no hard feelings at all.&quot;For now, all eyes are on Madison’s World Wide Technology Raceway, which is located near St. Louis. This coming weekend’s race will mark Suarez’s fourth start at the 1.25-mile oval.