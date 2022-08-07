"I don’t think any of us really know what to expect" - Daniel Suarez hopes NASCAR Michigan race will be 'interesting'

Daniel Suarez and his #99 WorldWide Express Camaro ZL1 for Trackhouse Racing head to the Irish Hills of Michigan this weekend for the 2022 FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway. The race is scheduled to start on Sunday August 7, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. ET. The event will be broadcast on NBC Sports, SiriusXM, and MRN.

The 2022 season has been very kind to Suarez so far, and will probably mark one of the most remarkable seasons of his career. Though he has also experienced his fair share of disappointing races, most of his performances this season have been impressive.

Daniel Suarez believes the experience will be different from other seasons and tracks when heading to Michigan with a new car. Though he doesn’t expect much from Michigan, the #99 driver hopes to have a good race with a strong finish at the end of the day.

In a media interview ahead of the Michigan race, the Mexican driver cited that the Michigan track is different from other tracks, and he doesn’t think most drivers know what to expect. Daniel Suarez said:

“I don’t think any of us really know what to expect. The new cars race well everywhere so I expect a good race. But Michigan is different than really everywhere else we have raced. It looks like Auto Club Speedway, but that track is bumpy where I expect Michigan will have more grip. It will be interesting.”

Specifically, the second half of the season has been excellent for Suarez, scoring four consecutive top-ten finishes. On top of that, the Mexican-born driver emerged as the winner of NASCAR’s last first-half race at Sonoma Raceway. The win marked his first career win in his seventh season driving a cup car.

Can Daniel Suarez take the win at Michigan International Speedway?

The upcoming event will mark Daniel Suarez’s ninth career start at Michigan as a Cup driver. Of the nine starts on the track, the best he has scored is 4th and 5th place in the same year, 2019.

Stewart-Haas Racing @StewartHaasRcng



earns fourth-place finish at



#SuarezNation



bit.ly/2KddeZQ “We just struggled for whatever reasons on the long runs in the first half of the race. We were able to make some adjustments and come back, and I am proud of my guys.” @Daniel_SuarezG earns fourth-place finish at @MISpeedway “We just struggled for whatever reasons on the long runs in the first half of the race. We were able to make some adjustments and come back, and I am proud of my guys.”@Daniel_SuarezG earns fourth-place finish at @MISpeedway. #SuarezNation bit.ly/2KddeZQ

2020 NASCAR had a doubleheader weekend at the track where he scored a P24 finish in the first race, and things got even worse in the second race as he settled for P26. NASCAR visited the track once last year and Suarez came home with a P22 finish.

Arriving in Michigan with a P28 in Indianapolis, Suarez seems to have figured out the secret behind Michigan Speedway that could help him bring a second win to Trackhouse Racing. According to Suarez, he first needs to be super-fast on the straight to succeed at Michigan.

Though he has not managed to claim a Cup win at the track so far in his career, Suarez considers it one of his best tracks since it was where he scored his first Xfinity Series win.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far