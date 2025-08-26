Daniel Suarez on imminent Trackhouse exit: “Hopefully we’re all done with this drama soon” as he prepares to share 2026 plans

Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suarez recently sat down with Mike Bagley and Pete Pistone for an interview on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90 ahead of the Cook Out Southern 500. During the interaction, Suarez opened up about his things heading in the right direction for him ahead of the 2026 season.Earlier in July 2025, the #99 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver and Trackhouse Racing mutually ended ties. The Mexican driver will compete with the team for ten more races before his exit for the 2026 season. Suarez joined Trackhouse Racing in 2021 after wrapping up his one-year stint with Gaunt Brothers Racing. Driving the #99 Chevy, he has secured two career wins, 16 top-five finishes, and 42 top-ten finishes in 170 starts.Additionally, Daniel Suarez has been dominating the track with his remarkable performance at Watkins Glen International, where he finished seventh, followed by another P7 finish at Richmond Raceway and a solid second-place finish at Daytona International Speedway last Sunday. Reflecting on the same, the #99 Chevy driver stated (via SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90 on X):&quot;I can tell you, Mike, that I'm getting closer. I'm happy, and I'm happy where things are heading; definitely, definitely having races and results, like the ones that I had the last couple weeks, helps a lot, because that just that just helps to prove that, that, that we can do it, and not just myself, but the entire 99, because this year has been, it's been even the most difficult year in my Cup career, without counting 2020, you know, points-wise, crashes, you just it's been very, very difficult.&quot;&quot;But I don't want to be negative with that. But then the good thing is that right now we are trying to find our pace or execution or speed, and I hope that in the next few weeks, next month, we can get something done and hopefully make it public for you guys very soon. Honestly, I'm excited about where things are heading. I just have to continue to do my job on the racetrack and off the racetrack, and hopefully, hopefully, we are done with all this drama soon,&quot; he concluded.Among the three Trackhouse Racing drivers, Ross Chastain and Shane van Gisbergen secured their berth in the playoffs. However, Daniel Suarez failed to clinch a win and make it to the playoffs this season.“I'm not sad for this”: Daniel Suarez got candid about ending ties with Trackhouse RacingEarlier this year, the #99 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver, Daniel Suarez, sat down with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90. During the interview, he opened up about focusing on his future endeavors.The Trackhouse Racing driver joined the team in 2021. Since then, he has been competing as a full-time driver in the Cup Series alongside his teammate Ross Chastain. Additionally, the team acquired a third charter in the 2025 season, and Shane van Gisbergen piloted the #88 Chevy.Reflecting on his stint with the Cup Series team, Daniel Suarez stated:“I want to make sure that you guys and all the people listening (know) I'm not sad for this. This is just a new chapter. That's all it is. This is not a sad moment; it's just a change.&quot;Daniel Suarez currently ranks 27th in the Cup Series points table with 468 points to his credit. He secured six top-ten finishes and two top-five finishes in 26 starts this season. Additionally, Suarez led 27 laps with an average finish of 20.077.