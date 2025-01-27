Daniel Suarez and Julia Piquet share a playful Sunday workout selfie in latest IG story

NASCAR driver Daniel Suarez posted a selfie with his wife Julia Piquet, who re-shared it on her recent Instagram story. From what she wrote in the caption, the couple seemed to be working out together on a carefree Sunday morning.

As a health coach by profession, starting off the day with a challenging workout routine is only befitting for the 32-year-old Julia. Here is a screenshot from her latest Instagram story, which came with the following caption:

“Sunday🏋️‍♀️☑️”

(Source: Juia Piquet/Instagram)

Julia Yasmeen Pique is the daughter of three-time Formula 1 World Champion Nelson Piquet. She met Suarez for the first time in 2012, and soon things turned romantic between them. Shortly after getting engaged in November 2022, the lovebirds tied the knot on July 30, 2024.

When not mentoring her clients, Piquet is seen cheering for her husband at NASCAR racetracks all over the country. After all, her Instagram bio says: “Probably at a racetrack with @daniel_suarezg.”

Daniel Suarez, or Daniel Alejandro Suárez Garza, is a Mexico-born driver who competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series under the banner of Trackhouse Racing. He is currently in his fifth season with the Chevy team owned by Justin Marks and globally acclaimed hip-hop artist Pitbull.

Suarez finished his 2024 season 12th in points, with a win, four top-5s, and nine top-10s to his name. His victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway in February 2024 corkscrewed him into the playoffs. However, he fell out of contention following a braking issue during last October’s Cup Series race at the Charlotte ROVAL.

Daniel Suarez thanks fans for birthday wishes; posts pictures with wife Julia Piquet

Daniel Suarez turned 33 on January 7. The next day, he dropped a photo post on X (formerly known as Twitter) admitting how grateful he was to everyone who had wished him on his special day.

From the photos that he posted, it looked like Suarez spent his day with his wife and rounded it up with a filling dinner at a nearby sushi place. He captioned the post, saying,

“Thank you everyone for all your messages, it really means a lot to me! I’m very blessed for everything that has happened in my life over the last 33 years.”

2025 will mark Daniel Suarez’s ninth year as a NASCAR Cup Series driver. He is currently enjoying his offseason, following which Suarez will prepare for the season-opening race at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Fans can watch him in action exclusively on FOX on February 2, 8 pm ET onwards. Radio updates will also be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Although not a point-paying race, this 200-lap feature will mark the return of the Cup series to the historic racetrack for the first time since 1971.

