Daniel Suarez makes his feelings clear after Trackhouse’s gamble in his home country Mexico ‘didn’t work out’

Daniel Suarez addressed why Trackhouse Racing's gamble did not work out for him in the recently concluded Cup Series race in Mexico. The #99 driver finished the Viva Mexico 250, his home race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, in 19th place as Shane van Gisbergen claimed the victory.

Suarez started the race from 10th place after a topsy-turvy qualifying on Saturday. However, he remained in the same position in Stage 1, and interestingly, in Stage 2 as well. However, Suarez went further down in the final Stage to bring home a 19th-place finish.

He came home ahead of 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick and Team Penske's Austin Cindric. Speaking about his race, Suarez stated that the gamble did not work out for him, even though the car on Sunday was "good," if not "great."

"Our race was up and down. In the rain, we were decent, and then once the racetrack started drying out, I don’t feel like we were great, but we were still in the hunt. Unfortunately, the gamble didn’t work out. Honestly, I felt like today I gave my best, and it just wasn’t good enough."

"I wish I was in the mix a little bit more, fighting up front. It just wasn’t in the cards today. I’m happy with our performance, because I felt I left everything on the table. But it just wasn’t meant to be. The car was good. Not great but good, and the strategy didn’t work out. Nobody’s fault, the strategy just didn’t work out today," Daniel Suarez further added. (Via NBC)

Street course expert Shane van Gisbergen claimed the Cup Series win on Sunday. The New Zealander started his race on pole, but was down in 17th by Stage 1. However, he returned to the race lead by the end of Stage 2, and went on to take the checkered flag in the final stage.

Gisbergen led 60 out of 100 laps on Sunday, and had the second fastest lap of 93.82, only slower than Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports. Christopher Bell of Joe Gibbs Racing finished as the runner-up, ahead of Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports (second runner-up).

Daniel Suarez let his feelings known after impressive Xfinity Series win

While the NASCAR Cup Series might not have ended gracefully for Daniel Suarez, he made sure the Mexico City race weekend did not turn entirely futile for him. The Mexican driver claimed the Xfinity Series victory in front of his home crowd on Saturday, and said that it was a race he will remember for the rest of his life.

Daniel Suarez, driver of the #99 Telcel Chevrolet, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Viva Mexico 250 at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on June 15, 2025 in Mexico City, Mexico. - Source: Getty

Speaking about the race, here's what the Trackhouse man said:

"It’s everything I was looking for, just a special day,” Daniel Suarez said. "It’s a very special day to be here in front of my people, all these people that have supported me for many, many years and known me since my Nascar Mexico days. Now I’m fighting with the big boys (Cup Series)." (Via The Guardian)

Suarez, driving for JR Motorsports in The Chilango 150 on Saturday, won the race ahead of Taylor Gray and Austin Hill. Despite starting from 39th place, he pulled off several impressive moves to claim his fourth Xfinity Series career victory.

