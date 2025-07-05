Daniel Suarez makes major confession about his place in Trackhouse Racing, days after exit announcement

Daniel Suarez expressed his feelings of frustration and shared his thoughts about his place in the Trackhouse Racing hierarchy. After Matt Swiderski joined his team, he immediately pointed out the things that needed correction (something he had pointed out before), but progress on such was highly limited.

Travis Mack, the previous crew chief for Suarez, was replaced due to the team’s inconsistent performances in the 2024 season. Swiderski replaced him in the role, joining from Kaulig Racing, where he had been the crew chief for the #16. With a winning history and a strong engineering background, Swiderski seemed like a good fit, but Suarez has yet to secure a win in the Cup Series this season.

One of the major reasons for this was revealed by Daniel Suarez to Kelly Crandall, and he also shared his feelings about his standing in the Trackhouse Racing team. Crandall shared a quote from him on X:

"I just think that lately there has been things that have made me feel that I'm not as important."

Crandall added:

"Daniel Suarez after revealing that when Matt Swiderski, his crew chief, came to Trackhouse Racing he started pointing out things he felt weren't right or needed to be changed. Suarez said he's been vocal about it, and others have noticed, too, but not a lot has happened or has been slow to happen."

Daniel Suarez and Trackhouse Racing recently announced that they have mutually agreed to part ways at the end of the 2025 Cup Series season. Suarez has secured two wins with the team, Sonoma in 2022 and Atlanta in 2024, and helped Trackhouse become a competitive team in the premier series.

Trackhouse has not officially named a replacement, but the highly rated Connor Zilisch appears to be the firm favorite to take over the car.

Daniel Suarez addresses Trackhouse Racing departure

Daniel Suarez addressed his upcoming departure from Trackhouse Racing at the end of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, emphasizing that he is not sad but views it as a natural new chapter in his career. He shared that he had known about the decision for some time and feels relieved that the news is now official, allowing him to focus on future plans without distraction.

Suarez expressed no hard feelings, acknowledging that changes are a normal part of life and career progression.

“I want to make sure that you guys and all the people listening (know) I'm not sad for this. This is just a new chapter. That's all it is. This is not a sad moment, it's just a change,” Suarez said on SiriusXM Radio.

Suarez, who was Trackhouse Racing’s first driver after the team acquired Chip Ganassi Racing in 2021, reflected proudly on his tenure with the team.

