"I have learned 80 percent of the stuff I know on my own" - Daniel Suarez is open to teach his kids about all his experiences in racing

Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suarez is one of the most passionate racers and recently won his first Cup Series race in his sixth season. Unlike most drivers from racing families, Suarez comes from a family with zero racing background, and his passion and love for racing stock cars is all he has to get where he is today.

His father owns a restoration shop, and he isn’t well versed with racing guides, meaning Daniel Suarez has to learn racing by himself. Speaking about his racing career, Suarez spoke to The Athleinc on their 12 Questions segment, where he answered numerous questions regarding his personal and racing career.

During the segment, he was asked if he would take an opportunity to go back to the beginning of his racing career and start all over with the same knowledge and experience. Responding to the question, Suarez said:

“I would go back, man. You know, I don’t come from a racing family. I’d say I have learned 80 percent of the stuff I know on my own, just by making mistakes and grinding and understanding by myself.”

Growing up in a non-racing family and wanting to be a racer can be a tormenting feeling since you don’t have someone to guide and most things you learn the hard way. This was the case for Daniel Suarez as he admitted some of his experiences he had to learn the hard way. According to him, things would be way different if he were to be taken only five years back in his career with the same experience.

Daniel Suarez to coach his future kids about the race

He might not come from a racing family, but a racing family might come from him. Daniel Suarez has cited how he will be open to teaching his future children all the experience he has learned through the years to avoid their struggles learning it the hard way.

Suarez is currently blessed with a kid with his girlfriend, Julia Piquet, the daughter of Nelson Piquet, a three-time Formula 1 World Champion.

Speaking about coaching his future kids, Suarez said:

“I say this to Julia all the time: If one day we have a kid and it happens he or she is interested in racing, it will be very cool for me to try to tell him or her all the experiences I have had in my life. Because of many of these experiences, I have had to learn them the hard way.”

Daniel Suarez also addressed the feeling of his first career win when he recently bagged at Sonoma Raceway on June 12th, becoming the first Mexican native to win a cup series race. Before winning the Sonoma race, he had won the NASCAR All-Star Open Race at Fort Worth.

Speaking about his victory, Suarez stated that he felt a little bit different, but he was always confident about himself, and the victory only confirmed to him that he could win races. He is battling for a second win of the season at Pocono Raceway this weekend.

