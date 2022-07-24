"It would be like a dream for me" - Daniel Suarez opens up on what excites him the most about NASCAR

Daniel Suarez acquired one of his greatest desires this year when he won his first career race in the NASCAR Cup Series. The victory was made sweeter by the remarkable journey he needed to get there. In the last Sonoma race, Suarez made history by becoming the first driver from Mexico and only the sixth foreign-born driver ever to win a NASCAR Cup Series race.

In the 12-question session, Daniel Suarez appreciated NASCAR for the amazing job that it was doing. Comparing past and recent years, Suarez acknowledged that the sport was moving in the right direction.

Speaking to the media, Suarez stated that one thing that excites him is going international and that they have two amazing countries next door: Mexico and Canada. He said:

“One of the things that excites me the most is, honestly, having an opportunity to maybe go international. It would be like a dream for me to race in my country (Mexico) and maybe in Canada.”

Daniel Suarez also stated:

“These are two amazing countries we have next door. That will be very, very special. I have never raced over there at this level in front of all my people. The closest it gets is California or Texas or places like that, but never in front of all the people who saw me grow in the NASCAR Mexico Series and stuff like that. So that will be amazing to go international.”

Although Suarez has struggled to get where he is, he has inspired countless others to follow their dreams.

What did the win at Sonoma Raceway mean to Daniel Suarez?

Daniel Suarez, a 30-year-old Monterrey, Mexico native, won the 195th race of his Cup Series career, which began in 2017. Speaking of how the win at Sonoma Raceway changed him, he said that he was more confident and now trusts himself more, which is the foundation of everything.

The win meant a lot to him, and he didn't expect to win. He added that he felt like a huge weight was off his shoulders and that he no longer felt that he needed to prove anything.

Suarez will be among the NASCAR drivers to race to the finish line to claim the win at Pocono Raceway on July 24, 2022, at 3 p.m. ET.

