Daniel Suarez pens heartfelt Women’s Day tribute for the “most important women” in his life

Daniel Suarez took to Instagram to wish the ‘most important women’ in his life on International Women’s Day on Saturday, March 8. He posted a picture with his family to wish those who were ‘by his side’.

The driver of the #99 for Trackhouse Racing has had a tough start to the 2025 season. At the Daytona 500, Suarez secured a 13th-place finish after an impressive performance with his starting spot being 36th. Atlanta Motor Speedway saw his first DNF of the season, starting at 29th and finishing at 33rd. The COTA race saw another DNF for the Mexican-born driver, where he had a race-ending spin with fellow Trackhouse Racing driver Connor Zilisch, causing him to finish 36th. Daniel Suarez will be hoping for an improvement in his current Cup Series standing of 29th in the upcoming season and fix his starting woes.

Daniel Suarez wished his wife Julia Piquet, his mother Rosalina Garza and his sister Karen Suarez with a heartfelt note on Instagram. He noted on the post:

"Happy Women’s Day, especially to the most important women in my life. I would not be who I am without you by my side!"

Daniel Suarez etched his name into the history books by becoming the first Mexican-born driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series Race at Sonoma Raceway in 2022. In 2016, the 33-year-old became the first foreigner to win the Xfinity Series Championship with Joe Gibbs Racing.

Daniel Suarez breaks silence after ‘very disappointing’ incident with teammate Connor Zilisch

Daniel Suarez publicly expressed his regret following a collision with teammate Connor Zilisch during the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas (COTA). The incident occurred on lap 50 when Suarez spun out, inadvertently causing a wreck that ended both of their races prematurely.

“Very disappointing. This is not the way I want to talk to you. Our car was good. I thought we were going to have a top-five run. I don’t know if we were good enough for the win, but a top-five run for sure, top-seven maybe. And lower pressure, the car is lower, you know it hits everything harder. I just hit the curb, that big section right there, and it spun me out,” Suarez told FOX Sports.

The crash resulted in Suarez finishing in 36th place, while Zilisch was classified 37th, marking a frustrating start for the rookie driver. Despite the unfortunate outcome, Zilisch showcased impressive speed during his first race, recording eight of the fastest laps by the end of Stage 1 and making it into the top 15 during Stage 2. The incident cut short what could have been a promising debut for Zilisch.

Both drivers will be looking to move past the incident as they prepare for the upcoming race, the Shriners Children's 500.

