"My father told me I was crazy" - Daniel Suarez reflects on signing with Trackhouse Racing in 2021

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season has been one of the most successful seasons for Daniel Suarez and Trackhouse Racing as a whole. Suarez and his teammate Ross Chastain have both managed to enter the playoffs.

Ross Chastain now heads to the playoffs with two wins, winning the Circuit of Americas and the Talladega. Daniel Suarez, on the other hand, will enter the playoffs with a single win at Sonoma Raceway.

The win marked Suarez’s first career win in the past five seasons. Securing his first career win with a growing team is one of his most outstanding achievements.

While reflecting on his career before signing for Trackhouse Racing, Suarez cites that most people doubted him, and some even advised him to reconsider his decision before signing with the team.

His father was among the people who didn’t believe in his decision to move to Trackhouse Racing, considering he had offers from other big teams that were winning races back then.

In a media interview, Daniel Suarez highlighted why he chose Trackhouse Racing and not a big team that he had the opportunity to join. Suarez told reporters in his statement:

“Believe it or not, that year heading into 2021, I had an opportunity to go with a team that was winning races. I didn’t do that because it was a team that a very important person to me, with a lot of experience, told me that they were not in a very good situation. That’s why I choose Trackhouse. My father told me I was crazy. A few friends from Mexico told me ‘Daniel, I’m not sure you’re making the right call’. Eight months later, they told me ‘Man, I’m glad you made that call’.”

Daniel Suarez's performance with the Trackhouse Racing team in NASCAR Cup Series

Before moving to Trackhouse Racing, Daniel Suarez raced for Gaunt Brothers Racing, piloting the #96 Toyota. Suarez joined the team in 2020 but encountered a very rough season, struggling to get the best finish. He made his debut for the team in Las Vegas after failing to qualify for the 2020 Daytona 500. He ended the season with a best finish of 18th.

In the fall of 2020, he announced he wasn’t returning to Gaunt Brothers Racing, instead joining Trackhouse Racing, which was still new at the time. In 2021, he made his Trackhouse Racing debut, driving the #99 Chevrolet for the team. With the new team, he was able to revive his career after struggles in the previous season.

He created an on-track reputation, establishing himself as a competitive racer. Additionally, he managed to clinch one top five finish and four top 10 finishes. This season, he’s been more than competitiveafter clinching 10 top 10 finishes. On top of that, he has gone to the victory lane twice this season. Apart from the Sonoma race, he also won the All-Star Open Race.

