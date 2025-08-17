Daniel Suarez’s 3-word message after knocking Ty Gibbs into Tyler Reddick at Richmond surfaces

Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suarez knocked out Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs into 23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick during the 400-lap Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway. Later, NASCAR analyst Jeff Gluck shared Suarez's three-word reaction to the situation via an X post.The #99 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver had tough luck during the qualifying session of the 300-mile race at the 0.75-mile track. He qualified outside of the top 20 drivers and secured 21st place. Followed by the Joe Gibbs Racing driver, Gibbs, in P23, two spots behind Suarez. Meanwhile, the 23XI Racing #45 Toyota Camry XSE driver began the race from second place.Following a good pace, Tyler Reddick won Stage 1 of the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway. However, during Stage 2, things went south for the 23XI Racing driver. During the exit of turn four, Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suarez made contact with the rear bumper of Ty Gibbs' #54 Toyota Camry, and he clipped Tyler Reddick, spinning him on the track.Here's the video of the Trackhouse Racing driver making contact with Gibbs' rear bumper.Reflecting on the same, the #99 Chevy driver dropped a three-word apology, and NASCAR analyst Jeff Gluck shared it via an X post. Suarez said:&quot;Sorry about that.&quot;Jeff Gluck @jeff_gluckLINKIn-car camera from Daniel Suarez shows he knocked Gibbs into Preece. &quot;Sorry about that,&quot; Suarez says.Despite a slow start, Daniel Suarez wrapped up the 400-lap race among the top-ten drivers on the grid and secured seventh place. Followed by Ty Gibbs in P18 in his #54 Chevy. Meanwhile, Tyler Reddick finished the Cook Out 400 in P34, making securing a spot in the playoffs difficult.“I'm not sad for this”: Daniel Suarez got candid about his exit from Trackhouse Racing in the 2026 Cup Series seasonEarlier in July 2025, Trackhouse Racing and NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez announced they would end their mutual ties. Suarez then appeared in an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90 and shared his thoughts on the matter.Suarez has been racing for Trackhouse Racing since 2021, and the team signed Shane van Gisbergen for the 2025 season to expand to a three-charter organization. During the interaction, the #99 Chevy driver claimed he had no hard feelings for the team and stated:“I want to make sure that you guys and all the people listening (know) I'm not sad for this. This is just a new chapter. That's all it is. This is not a sad moment, it's just a change.&quot;“This is not something new for me. I have known about this for a while. It just happens to be official today. I'm actually a little bit relieved it's already out and people know about it and we can talk about it and we can move forward with future plans,” he added.Daniel Suarez concluded and told the media:“Things change. People change. Companies change. And it's part of life. There are certainly no hard feelings about that.”The Monterrey, Mexico, native ranks 29th in the Cup Series points table with 433 points to his name. He secured one top-five and five top-10 finishes in 25 starts this season. Additionally, he has six unfortunate DNFs with an average start of 23.52.