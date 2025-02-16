Daniel Suarez's beau Julia Piquet stuns in black blazer dress as she poses alongside NASCAR reporter Danielle Trotta

Julia Piquet, wife of NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez recently took to social media to share her look at the Daytona International Speedway. She uploaded a photo on her Instagram stories as she posed alongside her friend and NASCAR reporter Danielle Trotta while enjoying live performances ahead of the Daytona 500.

In the picture, Piquet was sporting a black blazer dress. Her outfit featured a tailored silhouette with long sleeves and a buttoned front. Julia's friend and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio host Danielle Trotta was dressed in a patterned, long-sleeved blouse paired with high-waist dark jeans.

Screengrab of Julia Piquet's Instagram Story. (@juliapiquet via Instagram)

Piquet, who has nearly 40,000 followers on Instagram, frequently offers fans a peek into her life with Daniel Suarez, both on and off the racetrack. One of her previous Instagram stories featured an Instagram post by Suarez where he revealed the third episode of the Race to Mexico VLOG on his YouTube channel.

The Race to Mexico is a new series of VLOGs started by the couple sharing their fun and candid moments together along with some friends and fellow drivers during NASCAR race weekends. The first two episodes of the VLOG featured NASCAR's return to the iconic Bowman Gray Stadium for the first time since 1971.

Daniel Suarez shared the third episode with an Instagram post asking his fans to follow the series on his YouTube channel.

NASCAR insider questions what Pitbull's exit from Trackhouse Racing might mean for Daniel Suarez?

Daniel Suarez has been a key part of Trackhouse Racing, a relatively new team in NASCAR that he joined in 2021. Co-owned by music icon Pitbull and former driver Justin Marks, the team has seen some success, with Suarez securing his two career wins under the team's banner. However, his future with the team could now potentially come in question following a significant change in ownership.

Pitbull recently announced his departure from Trackhouse Racing. In an Instagram post, he stated:

"Ending partnership with Trackhouse Racing. Over the past five years, we’ve made history by introducing NASCAR to a whole new audience and falling in love with NASCAR fans at the same time. We have made the decision to terminate the partnership with Trackhouse Racing, effective immediately."

NASCAR analyst Eric Estepp explained why Pitbull's exit could significantly affect Suarez’s career trajectory.

"I do believe this could have an impact on Daniel Suárez’s future. Suárez signed a one-year extension last season. He is in a contract year and does not have a deal for 2026… He admitted again during media day this week that early last season, Suarez and Marks were having their doubts about this relationship," Estepp was quoted as saying by Motorcycle Sports.

With his future uncertain in the NASCAR Cup Series, the only way Suarez can make sure he stays on the gris beyond 2025 is to win races and advance in the playoffs as far as he can.

