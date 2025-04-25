Daniel Suarez’s excitement builds for the historic NASCAR race in Mexico: “A weekend I’ll remember for the rest of my life”

NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez is ready for a race that means more to him than almost any other. While most Cup drivers race around their hometowns throughout the 36-race season, the Mexico native will compete in a series points race for the first time at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez road course in Mexico City.

During an interview with Motorsport.com, the Trackhouse Racing driver opened up about feeling at home in some places in the US, but explained why the Mexico race is extra special for him.

"Honestly, I feel like I'm in a very privileged position...there are many places like California, Phoenix, Miami, Texas, that make me feel at home. I see Mexican flags everywhere. However, it's not my home," said Daniel Suarez.

"My home is here (in Mexico), and for the first time in (modern) NASCAR history, we are going to have a points race outside of the United States, and it's going to be in my home. So it is very, very special. I am very happy and excited. And it's going to be a weekend that I will remember for the rest of my life," he added

NASCAR announced last year in August that the 14-turn, 2.417-mile track in the Mexican capital city will host the Cup, Xfinity, and Mexico Series races. This year will be the first since 1958 when a Cup Series race will be held outside the US.

Earlier this year, Suarez also visited the Mexico City track and showed other drivers, including Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, and Christopher Bell, around the city.

"I want more" - Daniel Suarez on NASCAR Cup goals with Trackhouse

Daniel Suarez is in his ninth full-time NASCAR Cup season. He made his debut with Joe Gibbs Racing in 2017 and has driven for Trackhouse Racing, the team that also fields a full-time Cup entry for Kiwi driver Shane van Gisbergen, since 2021.

Suarez won his first Cup race in 2022 at Sonoma Raceway and became the first full-time Mexican driver to achieve the victory. His second and last win came at Atlanta Motor Speedway in 2024, where he finished just 0.003 seconds ahead of Ryan Blaney, the fourth closest photo-finish in the series.

"I am happy with Trackhouse. However, I am not satisfied. I want to be more competitive. I want more. And hopefully, we can achieve it together," Daniel Suarez said (via Motorsport.com).

So far this season, the No. 99 Chevrolet ZL1 driver has one runner-up finish at Las Vegas. His second-best finish was a 13th-place at the Daytona 500 and he was also involved in crashes at Atlanta and COTA.

Suarez will head to Talladega Superspeedway for the 10th race of the 2025 Cup season this weekend. He is ranked 27th in the points standings.

