Daniel Suarez's fiancée Julia Piquet dazzles in all-white outfit as she enjoys the North Wilkesboro All-star race

Daniel Suarez and Julia Piquet were spotted at North Wilkesboro during the NASCAR All-Star race last weekend. Piquet, 32, was dressed in an all-white outfit.

Suarez started the All-Star race in fourth place, but by the end of lap 124, he was down to fourteenth place and ultimately finished the race in fifteenth place. In the garage, Suarez was accompanied by his fiancee, Piquet. The couple are regularly seen together during race weekends and remain active on social media.

Julia was wearing a white dress that she also posted on LTK, a platform for influencers to share their wardrobe. She posted the image along with a caption stating:

"I’m making the most of the last days of spring where it’s not too hot to wear my long sleeve clothing 😊 This was my outfit for the All Star race at North Wilkesboro. I just realized you can’t see the shoes I wore but I linked them below!"

She was also wearing white sneakers from Revolve.

Julia Piquet with Daniel Suarez at North Wilkesboro during the NASCAR All-Star Race

Piquet's iconic wardrobe is regularly seen on her Instagram, as she keeps her handle updated. She has gained a following of over 31.2k people as of now on Instagram alone.

More about Julia Piquet

Julia Piquet is the daughter of three-time F1 world champion Nelson Piquet. Her sister, Kelly Piquet, is F1 driver Max Verstappen's partner. She was born in Germany but was brought up in France and as a result, she spent a large part of her childhood there. Julia attended the University of Miami, where she first earned degrees in psychology, management, and economics before pursuing her master's in business administration.

While Daniel Suarez has been involved in the world of motorsports for the past two decades, Julia also had a brief stint in racing. Despite her current tendency to avoid racing, she was invited to the Sprint Race Brazil International Cup and went on to compete at Sebring International Raceway and Homestead Miami Speedway.

She is now a Certified Integrative Nutrition Health Coach at Nutrition School. Piquet has also been working with DNS Racing since 2020, where she is in the business development department. Prior to this, she was the Operations Research Analyst for the Motorsport Network.