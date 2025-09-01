Daniel Suarez's wife joins siblings Kelly Piquet and Nelson Jr. to honor father's legacy at Porsche Cup Brazil

Former Formula One driver Nelson Piquet was seen racing in the Porsche Cup Brazil championship at Autódromo do Estoril (or Autódromo Fernanda Pires da Silva). 2025 marks the 21st season of the series. NASCAR driver Daniel Suarez’s wife, Julia Piquet (Nelson’s daughter), alongside her sister Kelley and brother Nelson Piquet Jr., was seen backing the F1 legend.Nelson Piquet Jr. won the World Championship three times, in 1981, 1983, and 1987. Nelson Piquet won his second Formula One championship at Autódromo do Estoril. He was inducted into the FIA (Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile) Hall of Fame back in 2017.Here is a screenshot of Julia’s story on Instagram:(Source: Julia Piquet/Instagram)Julia Piquet’s husband and the 2016 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion, Daniel Suarez, was busy racing at Darlington Raceway, which hosted the opening race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs on Sunday, August 31.Suarez didn’t make the playoffs this year. However, he still has a shot at bagging his maiden win of the season. However, the Monterrey native will not be back behind the wheel of the No. 99 in 2026, as Trackhouse and Daniel Suarez have mutually agreed to part ways after the 2025 season.This Sunday at Darlington, Suarez bagged a P25 finish. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe won the race, with the top five spots rounded out by Tyler Reddick, Erik Jones, John Hunter Nemechek, and AJ Allmendinger.Next up for the drivers is the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway. Fans can watch the race live on USA (September 7, 3 pm ET) or listen to radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.Daniel Suarez’s wife, Julia Piquet, comes off with a perfect score in fun NASCAR challengeJulia Piquet was seen doing a “How well do you know your NASCAR husband” challenge. There were questions about Daniel Suarez’s NASCAR records, his 2016 championship, and much more. Needless to say, Julia got a perfect score.The session was a partnership between the 33-year-old and WAGTalk. Later, WAGTalk took to Instagram and posted the video, which they captioned:“NASCAR edition - no surprise Julia didn't miss!!!” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJulia Piquet and Daniel Suarez have been together since March 2019. They tied the knot last year in July in Piquet’s hometown of Brasilia.“Being able to get married in my hometown of Brasilia, where I lived for four years during high school, is very special,&quot; Piquet said in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE. &quot;It's a place that I love. So, it really was a no brainer.&quot;The Brazilian National is a certified health and integrative nutrition coach with prior experience in business development. She earned her certificate from the Institute for Integrative Nutrition. Piquet was also featured in the Netflix docuseries NASCAR: Full Speed, which came out last year.