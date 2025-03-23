Daniel Suarez's wife Julia flaunts fresh haircut in stylish selfie 

NASCAR driver Daniel Suarez’s wife Julia Piquet shared her new hairdo via her Instagram Stories on Friday. The 32-year-old currently looks after global business development for DNS Racing, LLC.

Ad

A certified health coach from the Institute for Integrative Nutrition, New York City, Julia is the daughter of three-time three Formula One World champion Nelson Piquet. She married Daniel Suarez on July 30, 2024, after dating him for more than half a decade.

Reflecting on her new hairstyle, Piquet captioned her IG story:

“We went short but not as short as that bottom pic.”

Here is a screenshot of her story:

Ad

Trending

(Source: Julia Yasmeen Piquet/Instagram)

When not working, Piquet is seen alongside Daniel Suarez on race days. Suarez currently drives the No. 99 Chevy Camaro full-time for Trackhouse Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series. 2025 marks his fifth season with the team and his ninth in the series.

Ad

In his last five starts, Suarez has been able to deliver one top-five and one top-10. Vying for his first win of the season, the Mexico-born speedster sits 19th in the driver standings with 94 points to his name.

Suarez is now ahead of his sixth race of the season. Scheduled for Sunday, March 23 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, the Straight Talk Wireless 400 will be televised on Fox Sports 1 with live updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. 23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick is the defending winner at Homestead-Miami.

Ad

Daniel Suarez has made eight previous starts at Homestead-Miami. In those eight starts, his best finish of P10 came on October 23, 2022. Notably, that was his only top-10 performance at the 1.5-mile intermediate speedway.

Julia Piquet calls out “clickbait titles” in light of Daniel Suarez’s comments on the Katherine Legge controversy

British driver Katherine Legge made her NASCAR Cup Series debut a few days ago at Phoenix Raceway. However, her day was marred by two on-track incidents, one of which was a contact with Daniel Suarez.

Ad

Suarez didn’t blame Legge for it and said that he knows being competitive in the Cup Series is not easy. On that note, the driver said (via Bob Pockrass),

“I believe that she got set for failure really. It doesn't matter if you're a great driver or a bad driver. Regardless of that, if you are told in one of the most difficult series in the world to be competitive is just not fair. That's the way I saw it. I was more disappointed (in) NASCAR than her.”

Ad

“Nothing wrong with her; it's just the process. I think the process has to be so much better,” he added. (1:04)

Expand Tweet

Ad

Frontstretch posted Suarez’s interview on X with the following caption:

“Daniel Suarez criticizes NASCAR's process of allowing drivers of allowing new drivers in the sport after crash with Legge last week at Phoenix.”

Suarez’s wife, Julia Piquet, didn’t seem to like the way the caption was framed by Frontstretch. She shared the post and wrote,

“Let’s just chill out with the clickbait titles shall we?”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Later, she shared an extended version of Suarez’s interview (originally uploaded by Pockrass), urging Frontstretch to take note of the same.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback