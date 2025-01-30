Daniel Suarez's wife Julia flexes toned arms sporting a relaxed fit in workout selfie  

Julia Piquet, wife of NASCAR driver Daniel Suarez, was seen showing off her post-workout bicep pump through her latest Instagram story. She mentioned her fitness trainer Rachel Robinson, also known for her appearances in reality games like Battle of the Sexes, Battle of the Sexes 2, The Island, Battle of the Exes, and All Stars 4.

A nutrition health coach by profession, starting the day with a grind is only befitting for Piquet. Following her morning training session, Piquet posed in front of the mirror while flexing her arm. She posted a photo of the same and wrote,

“Kicked my a** today.”

(Source: Julia Piquet/Instagram)

When not mentoring her clients or working out herself, Piquet is seen cheering for her husband on race days. Daniel Suarez, a stock-car racer, currently drives the No. 99 entry full-time for Trackhouse Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Suarez is in his fifth season with the North Carolina-based outfit with two wins to his credit. His first victory, which came at Sonoma Raceway back in 2022, made him the first Mexican-born driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series event. Suarez also bagged the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship in 2016.

While NASCAR was on a two-week break due to the 2024 Summer Olympics, Suarez tied the knot with Piquet, who he had been dating since 2019. As per PEOPLE, the wedding took place in the bride’s hometown of Brasilia, Brazil.

"Being able to get married in my hometown of Brasilia, where I lived for four years during high school, is very special," Piquet said during an exclusive interview with PEOPLE. "It's a place that I love. So, it really was a no brainer."

Julia Piquet reacts to husband Daniel Suarez’s hilarious Media Day shenanigans

Just recently, all NASCAR Cup Series drivers, including Daniel Suarez, were summoned for the official NASCAR Media Day. That’s also when the 33-year-old driver decided to show off his dancing skills.

“Vámonos,” said Daniel Suarez, before putting up his little show.

The fun began when his wife Julia slid into the comments section. It appears that Suarez pulls off that move quite often when he’s at home. Hinting at the same, Julia commented,

“If only you guys knew how often he does this at home.”

(Source: Daniel Suarez/Instagram)

Suarez is currently preparing for the 2025 season, which will also mark his ninth year in the NASCAR Cup Series. His first race of the upcoming season is scheduled for Sunday, February 2. Fans can watch him in action on FOX or listen to live radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio from 8 pm ET onwards.

It’s worth noting that this year, NASCAR will host a Cup Series race at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City, which is a 12-hour drive from Monterrey, the hometown of Daniel Suarez. This event is going to be the first point-paying event to be held outside of the US since 1958.

