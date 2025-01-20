Daniel Suarez’s wife Julia Piquet enjoys pancake and bacon for cheat meal in latest IG update 

Daniel Suarez's wife Julia Piquet shared a picture of her "cheat meal" on her Instagram story. She revealed her delicious breakfast with pancakes and bacon strips, accompanied by a lemon-flavored beverage.

Piquet married her long-time partner Suarez on July 30th, 2024. The couple had been dating since 2019 and got engaged in 2022.

Piquet regularly posts daily life updates on her social media. She sometimes also shares her self-care routines, and she recently revealed her cheat day meal on her Instagram story.

"Cheat meal mode on," she captioned it.

Julia Piquet shares her cheat meal on her Instagram story

Julia Piquet is the daughter of three-time Formula 1 World Champion Nelson Piquet. Despite growing up around the world of motorsport, she was never directly related to it, except for a gig she shared as a presenter which can be seen pinned on her Instagram profile. She is a certified health coach, who specializes in holistic health.

Trending

Her sister, Kelly Piquet is four-time Formula 1 World Champion Max Verstappen's partner. The couple recently announced Kelly's pregnancy on social media.

As for Daniel Suarez, he has been piloting the #99 Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing since 2021 and will continue with the team this season.

What Daniel Suarez said of his 2024 Cup Series season

Daniel Suarez had a strong start to the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season as he clinched victory in the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. This gave him an early entry into the playoffs, however, that was the only time he won a race throughout the season. Inconsistent finishes hampered his chances of getting into the Championship race.

Reviewing his season, Suarez mentioned that his crew (of the #99) improved in performance but Trackhouse Racing as a whole faced a letdown. He said (via NBC Sports):

"I think if you look at the big picture, I believe that the 99 team got better from last year but Trackhouse got worse as an organization. So, it’s a good thing that the 99 got better, but it’s a bad thing that Trackhouse got worse.

"We had a couple of months in the middle of the year, right after we won, actually, that we were trying some different stuff and we were very, very bad and eventually we had to rest and then try again. I believe that hurt the numbers and stats on the 99, but beside that, we were OK, top 15 most of the year but still we have a lot of work to do as an organization."

Suarez had nine top 10 finishes in 2024, of which four were within the top 5, and finished in 12th place in the standings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback