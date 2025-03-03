Daniel Suarez's wife Julia Piquet makes chic fashion statement at COTA with all-white ensemble

Julia Piquet, wife of NASCAR driver Daniel Suarez, recently shared an in-depth post about her outfit for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas. Known for offering glimpses into the life of a NASCAR wife, Piquet is often seen supporting Suárez from the sidelines and engaging with fans on social media.

Daniel Suarez and Julia Piquet’s relationship dates back to 2019. The couple got engaged nearly two years later and, after careful planning, exchanged vows in a lavish ceremony in Brazil on July 30, 2024. They took advantage of NASCAR’s two-week break for the Paris Olympics to celebrate their special day with family, friends, and fellow racers, making it a truly memorable occasion.

Piquet recently took to Instagram, where she has over 40,000 followers, to share a reel showcasing her chic all-white outfit paired with white and cream sneakers.

"So I brought 2 sets, I love a set because I don't have to think about it. I don't have to create an outfit. So the first set is this Zimmerman 2-piece. But I don't know if I want to wear that today, I think I'm going to wear this new set that I got from Aritzia top with white pants and a belt," she said in the reel.

However, after changing into the outfit, Daniel Suarez's wife encountered a slight wardrobe malfunction on her vest, which she quickly fixed with a safety pin.

"The only thing is that there's like a little gap here (between two buttons). Probably have to put like a safety pin or something so that it kind of like holds. Good thing I bring safety pins with me everywhere I go. I have this white one which hopefully does the job[...] Oh my God, I got it. I got it and you can't even see it," she added.

Her husband, Daniel Suarez, on the other hand, started the Cup race at COTA from P5 but lost balance mid-race and spun out, eventually finishing in P36. To make matters worse, his teammate and Cup Series debutant, Connor Zilisch, crashed into the #99 Chevy, cutting Suárez’s weekend short as the duo ended up at the bottom of the standings with a DNF each.

Suarez finished the weekend at COTA with an underwhelming P29 in the overall leaderboard after three races this season.

Daniel Suarez addresses ‘very disappointing’ run-in with Trackhouse teammate Connor Zilisch at COTA

Daniel Suarez drives during the NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas- Source: Getty

Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suarez was a strong contender with his Chevrolet at COTA on Sunday, but his race ended in disappointment after a mid-race spin and an incident that also cut short Connor Zilisch's Cup Series debut. Following the race, Suárez expressed his frustration with Zilisch's fate and further shared the expectations he had set for himself heading into the weekend.

“Very disappointing. This is not the way I want to talk to you,” he told FOX Sports. “Our car was good. I thought we were going to have a top-five run. I don’t know if we were good enough for the win, but a top-five run for sure, top-seven maybe."

Meanwhile, NASCAR will head to Phoenix Raceway for the Shriners Children's 500 race next Sunday at 5:00 PM Eastern time. Fans can catch all the action live on FOX Sports 1 and SiriusXM.

