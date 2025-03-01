Daniel Suarez’s wife Julia Piquet rocks a sporty attire as she watches NASCAR practice at COTA from the Upper Deck

With Cup Series practices underway at Austin, Daniel Suarez's wife, Julia Piquet was seen observing them from the Upper Deck. The Circuit of the Americas is ready to host the 3rd event of the season, and drivers' fans and families are lining up to see them in action.

Julia is one of the most recognizable family members among Cup Series drivers: Not only is she the daughter of F1 legend and 3x champion Nelson Piquet, but also a race-car driver, health coach, and influencer. With more than 40k followers, she has a significant social media presence and reach.

On February 28, with activity at COTA kicking off, Julia posted a story on her official account in which she's seen rocking a sporty attire and presumably watching her husband, Daniel Suarez. No caption was even needed.

Piquet and the Mexican driver met back in 2012 and got married last year in the former's hometown of Brasilia at an event hosted by her father. The celebrity couple took advantage of the two-week Summer Olympics break to tie the knot in the South American country.

As part of the NASCAR family, Julia addressed in an Instagram post what she says is the question she gets asked the most, before The Great American Race:

"Do you get nervous watching your husband?"

To which she responded:

"I get so nervous, to the point where I almost don't even enjoy watching the race. On Thursday, during the duels, my legs were violently shaking, I was so nervous...I'm dead serious, sometimes I wish I could just crawl into a hole in the middle of the race and come out when the race is over".

Daniel Suarez looks to score major points in COTA before home race in Mexico in June

With the Cup Series returning to Mexico for the first points-awarding race since the 1950's, local star Daniel Suarez is looking to score major points in the previous races. Sitting at 25th place in the overall standings, his first two races of the season have not gone in the direction he would have hoped.

Given his track history at the circuit, P13 at The Great American Race and P33 (and DNF) at Atlanta Motor Speedway are underwhelming results for the Monterrey-born. With that in mind, this week's COTA race will be an opportunity for him to shine and get ahead in the standings in order to get to Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in the best shape possible.

Earlier this week (February 26), Daniel Suarez and 3 other drivers headed down south to the Mexican capital to explore the local landscape, take in the renowned racetrack, and witness a wrestling event.

