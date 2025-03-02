Daniel Suarez’s wife Julia Piquet shares GRWM video ahead of COTA NASCAR Cup race

Daniel Suarez’s wife Julia Piquet, posted a video of her getting ready for the upcoming race at COTA. She will be hoping that Suarez can pick up the win at the reconfigured track.

Julia is the daughter of three-time Formula 1 World Champion driver, Nelson Piquet. She works as a certified health coach, and she got her qualification from the Institute for Integrative Nutrition. She is a holistic health expert.

Suarez and Piquet began dating in 2019, and got engaged in November 2022 during a European vacation. In Brasilia, Brazil, the two tied the knot during NASCAR’s two-week break for the Paris Olympics. It was a blend of two big names from NASCAR and Formula 1 cultures.

Julia often posts about her life with the Trackhouse Racing driver on her social media and also recently posted a “get ready with me” video on her Instagram, sharing a glimpse into her personal life.

"GRWM for COTA 🤠 #grwm #grwmmakeup #grwmreels #nascar #cota," captioned the health coach on Instagram.

Daniel Suarez is a trailblazing driver in the world of NASCAR. He made history as the first Mexican-born driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race and also won the Xfinity Series championship in 2016. Since making his Cup Series debut in 2017, the 33-year-old has managed a victory at Sonoma Raceway in 2022 and at Atlanta Motor Speedway in 2024. Driving the #99 for Trackhouse Racing, Suarez will be aiming to add the Cup Series championship to his impressive resume.

Daniel Suarez’s wife Julia Piquet rocked a sporty attire to watch NASCAR practice at COTA

Julia Piquet was seen supporting her husband during the Cup Series practice at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA). She was seen sporting a sporty attire while watching Suarez, who is aiming to improve his standing in the overall standings, especially with the upcoming NASCAR race in Mexico City.

Julia Piquet, Daniel Suarez 's wife at COTA (Image via Instagram)

In another GRWM video from Daytona 500, she addressed one of the questions asked to her the most, whether she gets nervous during a race.

"I get so nervous, to the point where I almost don't even enjoy watching the race. On Thursday, during the duels, my legs were violently shaking, I was so nervous...I'm dead serious, sometimes I wish I could just crawl into a hole in the middle of the race and come out when the race is over".

Daniel Suarez, currently sitting at 25th place in the overall standings, will hope to score major points at COTA. His previous performances at The Great American Race (P13) and Atlanta Motor Speedway (P33) have been underwhelming.

