  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Cup Series
  • Daniel Suarez's wife Julia Piquet shares 'that kinda day' moment flaunting her 1966 Porsche 912

Daniel Suarez's wife Julia Piquet shares 'that kinda day' moment flaunting her 1966 Porsche 912

By Soumyadeep Saha
Modified Feb 27, 2025 04:31 GMT
NASCAR: Toyota / Save Mart 350 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez and his then-girlfriend Julia celebrate after winning the NASCAR Toyota - Save Mart 350 race event at Sonoma Raceway- Source: Imagn

NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez’s wife Julia Piquet recently flaunted her 1966 Porsche 912. She took to her Instagram stories and posted a picture of the green beast which was reportedly produced in Germany, for the 1965 through 1969 model years.

Ad

The Porsche 912 is indeed a valued addition to a car enthusiast’s collection. The machine houses a 1.6-litre flat-six engine backed with a five-speed manual transmission, making it a thrilling drive for a bright sunny day. As of today, the car is priced at a whopping $50,000.

Piquet shared the picture of her prized possession and wrote,

“That kinda day.”
(Source: Julia Piquet/Instagram)
(Source: Julia Piquet/Instagram)

Julia Yasmeen Piquet is the daughter of three-time Formula 1 World Champion Nelson Piquet. A certified health coach and a former Research Analyst at Motorsports Network, Piquet currently looks after global business development at DNS Racing.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

When not working, Piquet is seen alongside her husband Daniel Suarez, who is in his ninth season in the NASCAR Cup Series and fifth driving for Trackhouse Racing. Suarez drives the No. 99 entry for the North Carolina-based outfit, previously co-owned by global rap sensation Pitbull.

Suarez’s first victory in NASCAR’s premier series came in 2022 at Sonoma Raceway, marking his 195th career start. His most recent win came at Atlanta Motor Speedway last year in February, which also locked him in the playoffs for the second time.

Ad

His upcoming race is scheduled for Sunday, March 2 at Circuit of The Americas (COTA). Fans can watch the event live on FOX, or listen to radio updates on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Notably, it’s going to be the first road course race of the season.

Daniel Suarez joins his NASCAR colleagues for a tour around NASCAR’s Mexico home

For the first time in the modern era, NASCAR will hold a point-paying race at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City, which is about a 12-hour drive from Daniel Suarez’s hometown Monterrey. The race is scheduled for June 15 and will be televised by Amazon Prime with radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Ad

Needless to say, Daniel Suarez was elated when the news surfaced a few months ago. As quoted by NASCAR, the Chevy star said,

“This, for me, is like a dream. This is really a dream come true. Exactly 10 years ago, I was here racing NASCAR Mexico in 2014, and I won a race here before leaving NASCAR México and moving full-time to the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2015, and I knew that some, some years before my time, the NASCAR Xfinity Series had the opportunity to come to Mexico for a few years and I remember thinking what a dream it would be for me to race the NASCAR Cup Series one day in my country.”
Ad

Just recently, Suarez made a trip to the 2.7-mile racetrack along with NASCAR regulars Christopher Bell, Chase Elliott, and Ryan Blaney. NASCAR on X (formerly Twitter) shared the news through the following post:

NASCAR had previously hosted four Xfinity Series races at the Hermanos Rodríguez course between 2005 and 2008. Drivers like Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, and Martin Truex Jr. were in the winning mix.

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"

Quick Links

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी