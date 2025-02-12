Daniel Suarez’s wife Julia posts 'bunch of random photos' to share comical take on being an influencer

Julia Piquet, wife of NASCAR driver Daniel Suarez, recently shared a series of life updates on social media. With nearly 40k Instagram followers, she often gives fans a glimpse into her life with Suárez off the track, posting candid moments and personal highlights.

Daniel Suárez and Julia Piquet began dating in 2019 and got engaged after nearly two years together. The couple tied the knot on July 30, 2024, in a lavish ceremony in Brazil, utilizing NASCAR’s two-week break for the Paris Olympics to celebrate their special day.

Recently, Julia Piquet, daughter of three-time Formula One champion Nelson Piquet, shared life updates on social media. In her post, she also questioned the criteria for being considered an "influencer".

"Are you even an influencer if you don’t throw together a bunch random photos for a post and caption it “life lately…”?" the post was captioned

Among the pictures, one captured a touching moment with the couple’s cherished pets—a rescued cat, Nicky (formerly Charcoal), and their long-haired Chihuahua, Emma. The adorable snap showed both animals cozily nestled in Piquet’s lap.

In racing matters, Daniel Suarez started the 2024 season with a dramatic victory in the Ambetter Health 400 in Atlanta on February 25. However, as the season progressed, the #99 driver struggled to maintain momentum. In 36 starts, he secured one trip to victory lane, nine top-ten finishes, and four top-fives, closing out the year with a 17.8 average, in P12—just behind title-winning driver Joey Logano’s 17.1 average.

"We still need speed": Daniel Suarez opens up on Trackhouse Racing’s ups and downs in NASCAR

Daniel Suarez, driver of the #99 for Trackhouse Racing, recently reflected on his journey with one of NASCAR’s newest teams. Since joining in 2021, Suárez has secured two trips to victory lane for the organization co-owned by former driver Justin Marks and global music icon Pitbull.

Recently, the Mexico native sat down with FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass for an interview ahead of the 2025 season. Suarez reflected on his highs and lows with Trackhouse thus far.

"I believe that some teams got out of the gate extremely strong, and some other teams were a little bit behind. And I believe that Trackhouse and Chevrolet were one of the teams that were out of the gate extremely strong. And that was amazing," said Daniel Suarez [1:29 onwards]

"We took advantage on some of those opportunities. We also didn't take advantage on some of those opportunities. And since 2022, really, our performance has declined a little bit every year. And I believe that the 99 really got a little better internally in 2024. With that being said, I believe that we still need speed. We still need to be faster," he added

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, the Daytona 500 is scheduled for February 16 at 2:30 PM Eastern time. Catch the race live on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM.

