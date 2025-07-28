Daniel Suárez’s wife posts hopeful message as No. 99 finishes 27th after enduring 'heavy damage' to his ride

  • NASCAR
By Palak Gupta
Published Jul 28, 2025 18:16 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Viva Mexico 250 - Source: Getty
Daniel Suarez and wife, Julia Piquet at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on June 15, 2025 in Mexico City. Image: Getty

Julia Piquet shared a hopeful message after her husband and Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suárez met with another accident at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway last weekend.

Suárez, who started the Brickyard 400 in 31st place, lined up 23rd for the first green‑flag run. A stack‑up triggered by Ricky Stenhouse Jr. swept up several drivers, including Suárez. The 33-year-old also suffered heavy front car damage and finished in 27th place.

Piquet, who is the daughter of three‑time Formula One champion Nelson Piquet, met Suárez in 2012. The couple started dating in 2019 and tied the knot last July in Brasília. In her latest Instagram story, Piquet shared a picture with Daniel standing beside her at Indy.

"Waiting for our luck to turn," Julia Piquet wrote.
Julia Piquet&#039;s story - Source: via @juliapiquet on Instagram
Julia Piquet's story - Source: via @juliapiquet on Instagram

Trackhouse teammates Ross Chastain and Shane van Gisbergen have won at least one race this season and are locked into the playoffs. However, the Mexican star has not. Sunday marked the fourth time Suárez lost positions after the white flag under NASCAR’s green‑white‑checkered rule.

Suárez currently sits 31st in the NASCAR Cup standings, 208 points out of a playoff berth. He has one top‑five finish (Las Vegas) and three top‑tens with the most DNFs among full‑time drivers, at six.

Julia Piquet takes on 'reporting' duties for Daniel Suárez

Daniel Suárez's car sustained major damage after Ricky Stenhouse Jr. hit the wall on a Lap 56 restart and caused a multi‑car wreck involving him and Ty Dillon, Tyler Reddick, AJ Allmendinger, Riley Herbst, and Austin Dillon.

Julia Piquet shared updates on Suárez's No. 99 Chevy during Sunday’s Brickyard 400 after the crash.

"HEAVY front damage to Daniel’s car. Just reporting it because nobody else seems to be," Julia Piquet wrote on X.
"Story of our season…" Daniel Suárez wrote.

Trackhouse Racing crew patched the car and returned Suárez to the track three laps down.

Piquet later shared a video of the team repairing the car and wrote:

"The damage is insane."

Two overtime restarts followed a late rain delay. While Wallace out‑dueled Larson for the victory, the Suárez limped home 27th.

Meanwhile, Daniel Suárez’s NASCAR Cup Series spot in 2026 is open. The Monterrey, Mexico native announced his split from Trackhouse after five years of driving the No. 99 Chevy last month. The team has not named a replacement, but 18‑year‑old development driver Connor Zilisch is expected to take over.

For Suárez, the options in the Cup Series are limited. Legacy Motor Club may expand to a third car, but its charter status remains under legal dispute. Kaulig Racing represents a realistic landing spot if Ty Dillon's seat opens. However, if no Cup ride materializes, Suárez may return to the Xfinity Series.

Edited by Riddhiman Sarkar
