Daniel Suarez's wife reveals the race day accessory she swears by 

There are just two things that Daniel Suarez’s wife, Julia Piquet, needs while watching her husband race. Recently, she revealed the same on her Instagram story.

On race days, the 33-year-old is often seen alongside her husband, who drives the No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro for Trackhouse Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series. But when she’s not, a bottle of Coca-Cola and a radio are her must-haves.

Reflecting on the same in her story, Piquet said,

“If I'm watching practice or the race and I'm not with my radio listening to what Daniel's saying, I feel like I'm not watching the race.”

(Source: Julia Piquet/Instagram)

Daniel Suarez is in his ninth season as a Cup Series driver, and fifth driving for Trackhouse. He sits 27th in the championship standings currently, with 209 points to his name. 12 races into the season, the Monterrey native has bagged three top-10s and one top-five (till before the Coca-Cola 600).

Three weeks from today, Suarez will compete in the Viva Mexico 250 at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. The 2.674-mile racetrack is located in Mexico City, which happens to be his hometown. Needless to say, Suarez is excited.

“There are still many races that I have to focus on before Mexico City, but as you know, Mexico City is going to be a special race for me,” Daniel Suarez said in a statement (via motorsport.com). “I'm trying to live every moment because time passes very quickly and in the blink of an eye, the event is already over.”

“So I want to make sure I live in the moment, enjoy it, and hopefully we can execute a good weekend to fight for the victory,” he added.

During Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 (May 25) at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Suarez and pole winner Chase Briscoe triggered a multi-car wreck in Stage 3 before getting T-boned by Kyle Larson’s No. 5 machine. Suarez's teammate Ross Chastain won the 400-lap event.

Daniel Suarez is one of the series regulars who has yet to deliver their maiden win of the 2025 season. His next race, the Cracker Barrel 400, is scheduled for June 1 at Nashville Superspeedway. Fans can watch the race on Prime Video, 7 pm ET onwards, or listen to live radio updates on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Daniel Suarez pens a heartfelt note for his wife after the latter won the Better Half Dash

Julia Piquet returned to the racetrack and won this year’s Better Half Dash, which was held at the Trackhouse Motorplex in Mooresville, North Carolina, on May 20, 2025. The exhibition-style event is known to feature the wives and girlfriends of NASCAR drivers and crew chiefs.

Needless to say, Daniel Suarez was elated. He shared a picture with his wife next to the trophy on his Instagram. Thanking her sponsors, the NASCAR icon captioned his post:

“I couldn't be more proud of Julia!! And not just because of the win but most important to me is how much she improved in less than 24hrs!!! She listened, made adjustments on her driving style and got better every single time she hit the track!!”

Besides the trophy, winning the event got Piquet a $5000 check, which she donated to Project Street Vet, a non-profit organization operating in San Diego and Los Angeles, California.

“It’s awesome. Project Street Vet, they do an incredible job helping the dogs out in the streets, making sure that they’re healthy. I’m so happy and honored to be able to support them,” said Julia during a post-race interview.

It was Piquet’s first time winning the star-studded feature. Zane Smith's wife, McCall Gaulding, won the race three times between 2021 and 2023. Xfinity driver Parker Retzlaff’s girlfriend, Ariana Jencik, won it last year.

