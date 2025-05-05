Daniel Suarez’s wife’s hilarious take on the Texas NASCAR Cup race

Daniel Suarez’s wife, Julia Piquet, recently hopped on X and posted a short reaction to Sunday’s (May 4) Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. Named Würth 400, the 267-lap event marked the 11th race of the 2025 season.

Reportedly, there were 12 cautions that day, each more chaotic than the previous one. The last caution sent the field to overtime, adding four extra laps to the race. Piquet, understandably, was tense as her husband was one of the drivers.

“I’ve lost 10 years of my life in this race already,” she wrote on X.

One of the bigger challenges for drivers like Suarez was to avoid the bump down in Turns 3 and 4. Kyle Larson, who won this week’s Xfinity race, said in a statement (via Jeff Gluck, The Athletic):

“I don't think the Cup cars are able to run as high as the Xfinity cars in (Turns) 3 and 4 because the higher you run over there, there's that one bigger bump just past the center. And I feel like the Cup cars, the bumps upset us a lot. That's why you see people crash over there so often."

Twelve drivers were given DNFs. Larson and Suarez, however, finished P4 and P10, respectively, adding to their count of top-five and top-10s. Suarez got into an incident with 23XI Racing’s Tyler Reddick with 15 laps to go, but it was the latter who spun out momentarily.

Daniel Suarez is now 25th in the driver standings with 206 points. He has three top-10s now, besides one top-five. Next Sunday (May 11, 3 pm ET), Suarez and his crew will show up at Kansas for the AdventHealth 400.

Kyle Larson happens to be the defending winner of the race. He might be going for a back-to-back sweep, but Suarez is vying for his first win since February 2024. The action will unfold live on FS1 with radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Daniel Suarez and his wife, Julia, join Ross Chastain as spotters in an Instagram reel

In an Instagram reel posted four days ago, Daniel Suarez and Julia Piquet were seen serving as Cup Series driver Ross Chastain’s spotter. The twist to the story was that Chastain wasn’t wearing a firesuit, and he wasn’t driving his No. 1 Chevy Camaro.

Instead, he was driving a Kubota mower on a piece of land right in front of Trackhouse Racing’s headquarters in Concord, North Carolina. The video shows a bee getting into Suarez’s face, making him shoo it vehemently. The fun began when Chastain thought Suarez was talking to him, because everything Suarez said was caught on Chastain’s radio.

Daniel Suarez and Ross Chastain are teammates at Trackhouse Racing, and both are eyeing their first win of the season. Suarez has been driving in the series longer; 2025 marks his ninth year driving full time in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Fans can watch the duo race in next week’s race at Kansas Speedway.

