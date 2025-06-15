Daniel Suarez sends a five-word response to Bubba Wallace’s message on his Mexico City win

Daniel Suarez dropped a five-word response to Bubba Wallace's message after the 23XI Racing driver wished him on his impressive NASCAR Xfinity Series victory. Suarez claimed the Xfinity win on Saturday, following which Wallace took to social media to share a post dedicated to Suarez.

Racing at the 65-lap, 157-mile race, the Chilango 150 at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, the Mexican driver finished the race ahead of Taylor Gray and Austin Hill. Suarez started the race at the very last, but improved significantly during the course of the race to secure the victory.

In Stage 1, the Trackhouse Racing driver finished in 30th, and improved 10 places in Stage 2 to finish 20th. In the end, Suarez, driving for JR Motorsports, took the race lead, led for 19 laps, and won the race.

Trending

After the victory, Wallace took to his official X account to share a post on Daniel Suarez to congratulate him. Here's what he wrote,

"I was in the spa and didn’t get to see it live…. I have chills and may have cried for mi amigo @Daniel_SuarezG. What an incredible feeling that must be for him in front of his home crowd! Wow! VAMOS AMIGO, VAMOS!!!!!!!"

Quote-tweeting the post, here's what he wrote:

"4th night in Mexico amigo!!!!!! 😂🏆🏆🏆"

Here's the reply by Daniel Suarez, on Bubba Wallace:

Expand Tweet

Suarez is all set to participate in the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series race, the Viva Mexico 250 on Sunday at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. After his brilliant Xfinity Series victory, Suarez would want to repeat his valiant performance in the Cup Series to make it a fairy tale race weekend.

Daniel Suarez shared gratitude to fans and media ahead of NASCAR's Mexico race weekend

As NASCAR moved to Mexico City, the capital of Mexico, for the NASCAR race weekend, Daniel Suarez, the only driver from Mexico, had all the limelight. As the Trackhouse man basked in glory and fame in his home race, he did not forget to show his gratitude to the fans and media ahead of this week's race.

Daniel Suarez, driver of the #9 Quaker State Chevrolet, celebrates with a pinata after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series The Chilango 150 at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez - Source: Getty

"Man, it's very hard to put into words. I had an expectation on the hype of the people and energy and the fans coming and the media, you guys," Suarez told the media. "The entire week and weekend now, it has exceeded every single expectation that I had. For that I want to say thank you to you guys." (Via Speedway Digest)

Daniel Suarez, who was born in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, joined NASCAR through the Truck and Xfinity Series in 2014, and three years later in 2017, he joined the Cup Series. Suarez has become the first foreign-born driver to win a NASCAR national series trophy after he claimed the 2016 Xfinity Series Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sabyasachi Biswas Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over eight years of experience in the field and has over 10000 published articles on the internet.



As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and dreams of attending the Indian GP if it returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and Sebastian Vettel and is now following Verstappen's dominant journey on the track.



Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (also soccer) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and Spanish club, Real Madrid.



He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys soccer, geopolitics, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.