Daniel Suarez set for Daytona Double Duty with NASCAR Xfinity appearance with Kaulig Racing

Trackhouse Racing driver and winner of the NASCAR Mexico Series' debut at the LA Memorial Coliseum last weekend, Daniel Suarez is gearing up for another weekend filled with racing later this month. The upcoming Daytona 500 at the famed 2.5-mile-long tri-oval in Daytona Beach, Florida will see the Monterrey, Mexico native double up on track time during the weekend.

The #99 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver will be seen racing in the Xfinity Series on Saturday with Kaulig Racing. He will be piloting the #14 Chevrolet Camaro sponsored by popular fast-food chain Wendy's during the United Rentals 300. The event is slated to go live on Saturday (February 17), 2024 at 5:00 pm ET.

Going up against the likes of Hailie Deegan as well as NASCAR newcomer Shane van Gisbergen, Suarez will be looking to come better prepared for his entry into the main event on Sunday with Justin Marks' Cup Series racing outfit.

Having struggled to get results during his 2023 campaign, Daniel Suarez is going to be one driver to watch out for this season. The Mexican driver will need to step up and make it into the postseason playoffs this year, which he failed to do last time around if he plans to keep his place at Trackhouse Racing without any doubts arising.

It remains to be seen how Suarez fares during the upcoming weekend at Daytona International Speedway.

How did Daniel Suarez perform during 2024 NASCAR Busch Light Clash?

Daniel Suarez did not have the best start to the season after failing to qualify for the 2024 Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum. Despite having won the preceding NASCAR Mexico Series race at the venue, the Mexican native failed to make an impact in the main exhibition event.

Trackhouse Racing teammate Ross Chastain managed to qualify for the event. However, he failed to make a significant impact during the race with a P15 finish.

It remains to be seen how Daniel Suarez can bounce back this weekend at Daytona, especially with the points-paying regular season starting at the Florida tri-oval later this month.