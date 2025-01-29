Daniel Suarez shares heartwarming snippet of wife Julia revealing his pets' favorite person

NASCAR driver Daniel Suarez recently shared a heartfelt post on his social media of his wife Julia Piquet with their two pets. The pair began dating in 2019 and got engaged after nearly two years together. Suarez and Piquet exchanged vows on July 30 in a lavish ceremony in Brazil. The wedding took place during NASCAR’s two-week break for the Paris Olympics.

Trackhouse Racing’s Daniel Suarez competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, driving the #99 Chevrolet. A six-time winner across NASCAR’s top divisions, he secured a 2024 Cup victory at Atlanta. Suárez also excelled in the NASCAR Brazil Series with 11 wins in 77 starts. His biggest career milestone came in 2016 when he won the Xfinity Series championship

Suarez recently shared a heartwarming photo with the couple’s beloved pets—a tiny long-haired Chihuahua named Emma and a rescued cat originally named Charcoal, now called Nicky. In the adorable snap, both Emma and Nicky can be seen comfortably sitting in Piquet’s lap, showcasing the family's love for their furry companions.

"Julia can’t come to the phone right now… her hands are full 😅🐾"

Daniel Suarez kicked off the 2024 season with a thrilling win at the Ambetter Health 400 in Atlanta on February 25. However, the #99 Trackhouse Racing driver struggled as the season progressed. In 36 starts, he secured one victory, nine top-10 finishes, and four top-fives, ending the year with a 17.8 average finish—just behind 2024 Cup Series champion Joey Logano’s 17.1.

Meanwhile, the Cup Series will return with the regular season on February 16th for the Daytona 500 at 2:30 PM Eastern time. Catch the action live on FOX, Motor Racing Network, and SiriusXM's NASCAR channel.

Daniel Suarez clears the air on his team carrying a ‘piñata’ to every NASCAR race

Like his Trackhouse Racing teammate Ross Chastain, who smashes a watermelon after each victory, Daniel Suárez has his own unique celebration—breaking a piñata to honor his Hispanic heritage. In a recent interview with Speedway Digest, Suárez was asked whether his team brings a piñata to every race in anticipation of a win.

"We do carry a few piñatas to every track. We're hoping we can use them as much as possible," Suarez said [7:35].

On being asked what kind of candy he would like in the piñatas, the 33-year-old responded:

"It's a very easy question man. Mexican candy. Tamarindos... the spicy candy. That's the kind of candy that I love." [8:03]

Meanwhile, ahead of the Daytona 500, Suarez will compete in the pre-season Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium. Action at the Winston-Salem-based quarter-mile track will start at 8 PM Eastern time this Sunday. Catch the race live on FOX, Motor Racing Network, and SiriusXM's NASCAR channel.

