Daniel Suarez shares sweet moment of wife Julia Piquet waving off in her classic Porsche 912

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series winner Daniel Suarez recently shared a special moment with his wife Julia Piquet on social media. The couple, who married last year, frequently shares their bond and personal life on social media. Suarez recently delighted fans with a video of her wife driving off in her classic Porsche 912.

Daniel Suarez, on his official Instagram account, shared a sweet video of his wife in which Julia was seen confidently seated behind the wheel of her pristine vintage Porsche and waved goodbye with a bright smile. The green vintage Porsche 912 sports car was gifted by Suarez on Julia’s 30th birthday in 2024.

In the video, Suarez can be heard saying:

“Bye! She’s a little chilly, but there she goes. Bye bye!”

Take a look at Suarez’s Instagram story:

Daniel Suarez's Insta story

The Porsche 912 is an iconic model from the late 1960s and known for its sleek design and timeless charm.

As the daughter of three-time F1 World Champion Nelson Piquet and wife of NASCAR Cup Series driver Suarez, Julia Piquet’s love for cars is no surprise. Her passion for vintage and high-performance vehicles has often been a common topic between the couple.

Daniel Suarez, who drives the #99 Chevrolet ZL1 for Trackhouse Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series, tied the knot with Julia in Brazil during the NASCAR off-season break on July 30, 2024. They have known each other since 2012 and got engaged in November 2022 in Europe.

Daniel Suarez reviews his 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season

The 33-year-old Mexico-born driver had a much-improved last season compared to 2023, as he scored some consistent results and made it into the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. He finished the season in 12th place in the Cup Series points table, tallying a win at Atlanta Motor Speedway, four top-five finishes, and nine top-10 finishes with an average finish of 17.8 in 36 races.

Speaking to NBC Sports about his 2024 campaign, Daniel Suarez admitted that his #99 Trackhouse Racing team had a better season, but as a whole, the performance was not up to their expectations.

Suarez said:

“I think if you look at the big picture, I believe that the 99 team got better from last year but Trackhouse got worse as an organization. So, it’s a good thing that the 99 got better, but it’s a bad thing that Trackhouse got worse. We had a couple of months in the middle of the year, right after we won, actually, that we were trying some different stuff and we were very, very bad and eventually we had to rest and then try again.”

“I believe that hurt the numbers and stats on the 99, but beside that, we were OK, top 15 most of the year but still we have a lot of work to do as an organization."

As the 2025 season is just around the corner, Daniel Suarez will look to build on the momentum with multiple wins this season.

