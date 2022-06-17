"Right now I’m in a place I can only dream of" - Daniel Suarez taking time to catch sleep and celebratory texts after Sonoma win

Sonoma Raceway opened a new chapter for Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suarez after he recorded his first Cup career win last Sunday. Despite winning the Xfinity Series Championship in 2016, Suarez hadn't won a Cup Series since his promotion in 2017.

His victory has coincided perfectly with a weekend off, as NASCAR will be on hiatus until June 26th. With the entire weekend off, Suarez decided to jet straight to his home in Monterrey, Mexico to celebrate the win with his family as he re-energizes for the Nashville race.

While at home, Suarez stated that he has been taking time to catch up on sleep, but on the other hand, he has been having a lot of fun hanging around his family. Taking the win for the first time is a huge achievement, and most people always want to celebrate you with a nice message. Well, the case hasn’t been different for Daniel Suarez as he hasn’t been able to keep up with his phone as he has a flow of texts exceeding a thousand.

In his statement, Suarez said:

“Right now, I’m in a place I can only dream of. I haven’t been able to catch up on my phone. I’ve had over a thousand texts.”

The Sonoma race brought a five-year drought to an end, and Suarez now joins the list of four drivers that have won their first career race this season. He also delivered the third win for his team, Trackhouse Racing, after Ross Chastain collected the other two.

Daniel Suarez has had several disappointing races in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season

Daniel Suarez's win was predictable since he has been one of the fastest drivers this season. Though he has encountered numerous tough races, he has been working hard towards this win. During the All-Star Race, he was among the drivers who were not locked in for the race. He had to fight for a spot in the All-Star Open Race, where he emerged as the winner.

After several frustrating weekends, including the World-Wide Technology race. the #99 driver had a huge celebration in the Victory Lane. Suarez took control in stage three and Chris Buescher was his greatest threat. The two were running door-to-door with Buescher trying to deliver the first win for RFK Racing, but Suarez couldn’t let him hold him off to the finish line.

ABC7 Eyewitness News @ABC7 HISTORIC WIN! Daniel Suárez became the first Mexican-born driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday, holding off Chris Buescher for a historic victory at Sonoma Raceway. abc7.la/3zzup0H HISTORIC WIN! Daniel Suárez became the first Mexican-born driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday, holding off Chris Buescher for a historic victory at Sonoma Raceway. abc7.la/3zzup0H

After being crowned the new Cup race winner, Suarez has enough time to celebrate and rest before he embarks on the business of trying to secure his second career win. His #99 Chevrolet Camaro will be sponsored by Tootsie in the upcoming race in Nashville.

