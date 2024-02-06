Daniel Suarez talks about importance of NASCAR Mexico's return to US soil, elaborates on "very special" feeling after inaugural win 

Mexican driver Daniel Suarez recently reflected on NASCAR Mexico Series' return to the United States and his memorable win this past weekend.

For the first time since 2015 in Phoenix, the Mexico Series raced on American soil. The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in California played host to King Taco La Batalla en el Coliseo, the series' first exhibition race of the season.

Daniel Suarez, Cup Series driver for Trackhouse Racing, emerged victorious in the event. After failing to qualify for the Busch Light Clash main event earlier in the night, the Monterrey native returned to his roots by competing in the series where he first made a name for himself.

Suarez triumphed in the non-points race following a three-way battle with Abraham Calderon and Ruben Garcia. After the event, the driver of the No. 99 Chevrolet reflected on the significance of the Mexico Series' return to US soil. Expressing his profound appreciation for the opportunity to compete alongside the Cup Series at the iconic venue, Daniel Suarez said (via NASCAR.com):

"To have the Mexico Series race the same day, the same weekend, with the same fans, the same event as the Cup Series in Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, I don’t really know if it gets any better than this."

"To me, this race for NASCAR Mexico is as important as winning the championship for the Mexico Series," he added. "And you can ask this question to any driver that races full-time. It’s a big deal to race here."

Daniel Suarez expresses jubilation following NASCAR Mexico Series triumph

The 32-year-old Cup Series driver took to X (formerly Twitter) to reiterate the magnitude of his victory and the role that the Mexico Series has played in his career trajectory. He wrote:

"People who know me know how much NASCAR Mexico means to me. If it wasn't for this series, I wouldn't be in the Cup Series today."

Expand Tweet

Further, Daniel Suárez elaborated on the overwhelming sense of joy and pride he experienced upon securing the victory in front of a passionate crowd. He said (via NASCAR.com):

"It’s super special. I knew a lot of fans were gonna stay on after the Cup race, and I wasn’t surprised. But when I got out of the car and I saw all the Daniel Suárez flags and 99 flags, it gave me goosebumps."

"When you are able to achieve the ultimate goal, which is winning that race, and you have a crowd, a fan base like that cheering you on, (it) is something that is very hard to describe and is very special."

After coming through the ranks of the Mexico Series, Daniel Suarez won the 2016 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship while driving for Joe Gibbs Racing. The Trackhouse Racing star has one victory in his Cup Series career, which came in 2022 at Sonoma Raceway.