Daniel Suarez talks about his role at Trackhouse Racing amidst new arrivals Shane van Gisbergen and Zane Smith

In a recent interview with NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suarez dwelled into his situation in the Cup Series team, especially with the multiple new arrivals in the team this season.

After making waves in the Cup Series last season with three wins, the Justin Marks-owned Trackhouse Racing is gearing up for the 2024 season with a refreshed roster and heightened aspirations. Aside from regular drivers, Ross Chastain in the No. 1 and Daniel Suarez in the No. 99, the team also signed multiple talents, including the likes of the 2022 Truck Series winner Zane Smith and Supercars sensation Shane van Gisbergen.

These signings, although initially for a part-time schedule, have cast a shadow of doubt over the future of Daniel Suarez's long-term future with the team. While Ross Chastain won two memorable races last season, Suarez's dip in form saw him fail to qualify for the playoffs.

However, the Mexican driver is undaunted by the new signings. Speaking to FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass, he said:

"I feel like I got to perform every year regardless if it's a contract year or not, or regardless if we're hiring new drivers or not."

The Cup Series driver expressed his primary focus on elevating the No. 99 team's overall performance, stressing the importance of consistency and strength.

"To perform is a must, regardless of everything that happens outside the race track. To me, the most important part is, how to make the No. 99 team better. How to make the No. 99 team consistent and strong."

Daniel Suarez on what does he need to improve on this season

Reflecting on the previous season, Suarez acknowledged instances where the team showcased potential. He said:

"There were probably a few times last year that we had a car capable of running up front or capable of winning the race. But when you are fighting for the wins or fighting for the championship, you need more than that. You need more than a few times."

The Mexican added:

"That is what we need to build. We have to build consistency. We have to build a little more speed. We definitely have some things to learn from the one team that has done better than us."

Talking about his new crew chief Matt Swiderski, Daniel Suarez said:

"So I think that Matt coming with a fresh idea and a fresh approach on how to do things, maybe that helps the 99 team get a good direction in how to get to those goals. So far it's been very smooth working with him, and I cannot way to see what we strike up in the first month of races.