Daniel Suarez thankful to Trackhouse Racing for giving him a “voice” - “I feel like I’ve found a home”

Daniel Suarez has expressed gratitude towards his team Trackhouse Racing for believing in him and catering to his suggestions. The Mexican driver shared a thankful message amid his expected contract extension with the Concord-based outfit.

Nearly a decade ago in 2015, Suarez joined forces with Joe Gibbs Racing and Kyle Busch Motorsports for full-time Xfinity Series and part-time Truck Series stints, respectively. The next year witnessed the sophomore bag his first Xfinity title and clear the path for the highest level of stock car racing; the Cup Series.

In 2017, he ventured into Cup racing for JGR but in 2019, Daniel Suarez marked his shift to Stewart-Haas Racing's stable. After taming the #41 Ford for the year, the Mexican driver parted ways and moved to Gaunt Brothers Racing in 2020. However, after being unable to find a dominant footing with the team, he signed with Trackhouse Racing for the 2021 season.

Trending

The 2022 season witnessed Suarez come home with his first Cup Series win at the Sonoma Raceway, cementing his partnership with Justin Marks-owned team. After jumping from one Cup Series team to another, the Trackhouse Racing driver has finally "found a home" where he can grow his motorsports career.

Amid his expected contract extension, Suarez highlighted how Trackhouse Racing has given him a "voice" inside the garage, making him feel homely.

"I was bouncing from team to team until now I finally found the place where they not just believe in me, but also my voice has a weight and I’m able to make adjustments in my team based on what I see and feel," Suarez told Bob Pockrass via X. (0.14)

"I feel like I've finally found a home and that's why I wouldn’t trade Trackhouse for anything else. I’ve been in top organizations in the past and if you don’t have a voice, it’s very difficult to be successful. I think I have that at Trackhouse," the 2024 Atlanta race winner added.

Expand Tweet

"The future of Trackhouse is very bright"- Daniel Suarez after getting his second contract extension within six months with the Concord-based outfit

During his first year with Trackhouse Racing, Daniel Suarez clinched a fourth-place finish at the Bristol Motor Speedway, followed by three top-10s- at the Dover Motor Speedway, Nashville Superspeedway, and Texas Motor Speedway. The next year saw an increase in dominance, with the #99 Chevy driver becoming the first Mexican driver to win a Cup Series race.

Furthermore, Suarez's Sonoma race win placed him at his career-best Cup Series ranking in 10th place. Before the 2022 season was due to wrap up, the Trackhouse Racing driver signed a contract extension for the 2023 season. However, within just six months of the renewal, the 32-year-old got his deal extended through the 2024 season.

After his last year's Daytona 500, Daniel Suarez expressed happiness in working with the Concord-based outfit and outlined the team's bright future.

“I am very, very happy where I am. You know, the future of Trackhouse is very bright. I feel like I’m experienced enough now to understand those things and to understand how important people is," the #99 Chevy driver said via NASCAR.

Not only does Trackhouse believe in me, and I believe in Trackhouse since Day 1, and we’re building something great here. I think that we have something special going on, and it would be silly not to see that and to take advantage of that and to take it to the next level," Suarez added.

Daniel Suarez will be next seen at the Sonoma Raceway, eyeing to rake in another victory on the track which opened his Cup Series victory account.