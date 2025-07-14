Daniel Suarez warns Ross Chastain of consequences after Sonoma tangle weeks after Trackhouse exit announcement

Daniel Suarez took a jab at his teammate Ross Chastain after the latter spun him out during Sunday’s (July 13) Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway. Named Toyota/Save Mart 350, the 110-lap event marked the 20th race of the season.

The incident took place on Lap 45 when Daniel Suarez, driver of the No. 99 Chevy, was running 14th in a 37-car field. Chastain allegedly overdrove his entry into the final turn and hit Suarez’s car, sending him spinning in the hairpin corner. As a result, the Monterrey native dropped to P29 in the running order.

Needless to say, Suarez wasn’t happy. He fired shots at Chastain (over his team radio), saying,

“You better hope I don’t get to him today.”

Suarez’s other teammate, Shane van Gisbergen, won the race, marking his third victory of the 2025 season. Rounding up the top five were Chase Briscoe, Chase Elliott, Michael McDowell, and Christopher Bell. Suarez finished the race 14th, while Chastain finished 24th.

Daniel Suarez is in his fifth and last full season driving for Trackhouse Racing. A few weeks ago, the Concord-based organization announced that the 33-year-old speedster will not return behind the wheel of the No. 99 in 2026.

“I have known this for six or seven months, this was going to happen," Suárez said in a statement. "It's just like everything in life, things change, people change, companies change, and that's OK, there's nothing wrong with that. There just wasn't really love anymore, but there is no hard feelings at all.”

As things stand, Suarez’s replacement is yet to be announced.

Daniel Suarez had nothing to say about Ross Chastain’s spotter's apology

Moments after Daniel Suarez warned Ross Chastain over the No. 99 radio, Chastain’s spotter, Brandon McReynolds, came over to Suarez’s pit stall and personally apologized on Chastain’s behalf. Suarez’s team radioed,

“(McReynolds) came down here and said he apologized. Had no intention to get in there that deep, but couldn't get it stopped.”

However, Daniel Suarez didn’t say a word after that. It seemed that Chastain’s apology had fallen on deaf ears. During a post-race interview, the 2016 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion said that he would talk it out with Chastain. And if that doesn’t happen, Suarez said that he would pay Chastain back for his actions.

Daniel Suarez is the only one from the Trackhouse Racing camp who has yet to qualify for the playoffs. Today, he sits 29th in the driver standings with 330 points to his name, 89 points behind AJ Allmendinger on the cut line.

Next up for the drivers is the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover Motor Speedway. Scheduled for this coming Sunday, July 20, the 400-lap race will be televised on TNT Sports (2 pm ET). Fans can also listen to its live radio coverage on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

