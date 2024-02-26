Daniel Suarez wins his second NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta in a spectacular 3-way photo finish

Trackhouse Racing's Daniel Suarez has won a chaotic NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 race at Atalanta Superspeedway, edging out Kyle Busch and Ryan Blaney.

The race was marred by incidents, with a wreck on just the second lap involving 16 cars, including notable names like Chase Elliott, Bubba Wallace, and Josh Williams, followed by Chris Buescher's spin on lap 26 and subsequent cautions.

Michael McDowell emerged victorious in the first stage, while Austin Cindric led at the end of the second stage after another caution period caused by Buescher's contact with the wall.

However, a multi-car pileup involving Kyle Larson, Brad Keselowski, Corey LaJoie, and John Hunter Nemechek reshuffled the field dramatically. With just 21 laps remaining, Chase Briscoe's aggressive maneuvering led to another caution, sidelining Denny Hamlin and prompting a red flag.

As the race resumed for its final stretch, Daniel Suarez found himself in a thrilling three-wide battle with Blaney and Busch for the lead.

The Mexican driver, after going winless in the 2023 season, clinched his first victory of the year ahead of defending champion Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch. Austin Cindric and Bubba Wallace rounded out the top 5.

This was Daniel Suarez's second NASCAR Cup Series victory. The 32-year-old won his first race at Sonoma Raceway in 2022.

Full results as Daniel Suarez edges out Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch to victory

1. Daniel Suarez - #99

2. Ryan Blaney - #12

3. Kyle Busch - #8

4. Austin Cindric - #2

5. Bubba Wallace - #23

6. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - #47

7. Ross Chastain - #1

8. Michael McDowell - #34

9. Chris Buescher - #17

10. Ty Gibbs - #54

11. Harrison Burton - #21

12. Martin Truex Jr. - #19

13. Corey LaJoie - #7

14. Kaz Grala - #15

15. Chase Elliott - #9

16. Ryan Preece - #41

17. William Byron - #24

18. Daniel Hemric - #31

19. Carson Hocevar - #77

20. Justin Haley - #51

21. John Hunter Nemechek - #42

22. Austin Dillon - #3

23. Denny Hamlin - #11

24. BJ McLeod - #78

25. Erik Jones - #43

26. Todd Gilliland - #38

27. Alex Bowman - #48

28. Joey Logano - #22

29. Josh Berry - #4

30. Tyler Reddick - #45

31. Chase Briscoe - #14

32. Kyle Larson - #5

33. Brad Keselowski - #6

34. Christopher Bell - #20

35. Zane Smith - #71

36. Noah Gragson - #10

37. Josh Williams - #16

The next NASCAR Cup Series race is the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 3rd.